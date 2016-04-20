SOFAZ makes nominal changes in currency portfolio

Baku. 20 April. REPORT.AZ/ The State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan (SOFAZ) has made nominal changes to the structure of assets on currencies.

Report informs, nominal amount of the assets of the SOFAZ portfolio in different currencies has changed as follows in comparison with the figures to the beginning of this year:

- Assets in USD increased 16,9 million USD or by 0,1%, Euro assets decreased 135,7 million Euros or 1,26%;

- Assets in British Pounds decreased 21,5 million pounds or 1,83% as well as increased 12,2 million USD or 4,62% in Australian dollar.

- Assets in Turkish lira increased by 35.9 million TYL, or 3.23%, and assets in Russian Ruble decreased by 1 666.5 million rubles, or 4.56% ;

- Nominal amount of assets in the Korean won has not changed, the assets in RMB increased by 33.8 billion yuan, or 1.09%.

- Assets in Japanese yen up by 1 457 million yen, or 2.25%, in other currencies - 22 million or 5.5%.

Notably, the nominal growth in the volume of gold reserves were not recorded.

In general, SOFAZ's assets increased by 671.9 million USD, or 2% in January-March 2016. 230 million USD of the amount accounted for revaluation of the foreign currency rate, $95 million - control of assets, 347 million dollars - the implementation of oil and gas contracts.