SOFAZ Executive Director meets with Vice-President of Asian Development Bank

Baku. 15 November. REPORT.AZ/ Shahmar Movsumov, the Executive Director of the State Oil Fund of the Republic of Azerbaijan (SOFAZ) met with Vice-President of the Asian Development Bank (ADB) Wencai Zhang on November 15, 2016.

Report was told in the fund, Mr. Movsumov briefed the guest on the Fund’s activity, management of its assets, investments and activities of Azerbaijan in the frame of Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (EITI).

Mr. Zhang gave information about important projects carried out by ADB in Azerbaijan.

Besides, prospective cooperation between Azerbaijan and ADB and other issues were discussed during the meeting.