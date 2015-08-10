Share of problem loans in national currency amounted to 8%

Baku. 10 August. REPORT.AZ/ In Azerbaijan the share of overdue loans among the credits in the national currency increased by 8% as of July 1, 2015.

Report was told in Central Bank of Azerbaijan Republic (CBAR), the share of problem loans in the national currency in the total credit investments as of January 1 amounted to 5.7%.

The share of problem loans in foreign currency in total credit investments as of July 1 this year amounted to 4.8%. This figure as of June 1 was equal to 4.5% on January 1 - 4.1%.