    Russian citizens start to purchase large amounts of foreign currency

    Daily cash exchange up by about 10% in July compared to previous month

    Baku. 4 August. REPORT.AZ/ After the increase in US-dollar and euro exchange rate Russian citizens have started to purchase foreign currency.

    Report informs citing the Russian media, demand for the currency was more than during the holiday season.

    Head of the center of conversion operations of Russian B&N Bank Stanislav Makarov said that in July daily cash exchange increased by about 10% compared to June.

    Russian Standard Bank said, thevolume of foreign exchange demand depends on seasonal factors: "Summer vacations increase, and as a result, citizens are actively engaged in purchase of currency”.

    Experts predict that interest in buying dollars and euros will increase and by the end of the year, the US currency exchange rate will be 60-65 rubles and the euro will be 69-73 rubles.

