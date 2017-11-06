Report: Important global economic news of this week - TOP 5

Baku. 6 November. REPORT.AZ/ The week of 6-10 November will be relatively calm for global financial markets in terms of importance and number of economic indicators.

The week’s most important global economic news will be disclosed in China, US, UK, Australia and New Zealand.

Analytic Group of Report News Agency has defined top 5 economic news that may influence global financial market this week:

1) On November 8 at 07:00 Baku time, balance of foreign trade, import and export figures will be disclosed in China, on November at 05:30 Baku time inflation rate and consumer price index in China will be announced.

Analysts predict foreign trade surplus will increase by $11 billion and reach 39.5 billion dollar as compared with September. Inflation rate is expected 1.7%.

2) On November 10, the University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index in US will be announced at 19:00 Baku time. According to forecast, index is expected to reach 101 points all-time high in the last 13 years.

3) On November 10 at 13:30 Baku time, UK production capacity figures in processing industry will be disclosed. Analysts predict the indicators will increase by 0,3%.

4) On November 7 at 07:30 Baku time, Reserve Bank of Australia will disclose its decision on interest rates. Analysts forecast that the bank will keep the interest rates unchanged at 1.5% for the 14th times.

5) On November 8 at 24:00, Reserve Bank of New Zealand will announce its decision on interest rates. Experts predict that interest rates will remain stable at 1.75%.