Ranking of insurance companies on coefficient of efficiency (January, 2016)

Baku. 3 March. REPORT.AZ/ Analytical Group of Report News Agency has prepared ranking of the insurance companies based in Azerbaijan on coefficient of efficiency for January 2016.
The table below shows ranking of the insurance companies:
|No
|Insurance companies
|Коэффициент эффективности
|1
|Silk Way Insurance
|4 085,232
|2
|Gala Life Insurance
|1 372,743
|3
|Gunay Insurance
|206,179
|4
|Azərgarant
|34,311
|5
|Mega Insurance
|18,720
|6
|Bashak Inam Insurance
|17,352
|7
|Pasha Insurance
|10,714
|8
|International Insurance Company
|8,718
|9
|Ateshgah Insurance
|4,949
|10
|Pasha Life Insurance
|4,062
|11
|AXA Mbask
|3,932
|12
|Standard Insurance
|3,900
|13
|AtaInsurance
|3,191
|14
|Amrah Insurance
|3,010
|15
|AzInsurance
|2,062
|16
|Alfa Insurance
|1,957
|17
|Ravan Insurance
|1,622
|18
|Azerinsurance
|1,361
|19
|Azerbaijan Industry Insurance
|0,975
|20
|Ateshgah Life Insurance
|0,954
|21
|Xalg Insurance
|0,917
|22
|A-Group Insurance
|0,855
|23
|Baku Insurance
|0,714
|24
|Buta Insurance
|0,640
|25
|Gala Insurance
|-
Nərmin RəhimovaNews Author
