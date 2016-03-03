 Top
    Ranking of insurance companies on coefficient of efficiency (January, 2016)

    Report News Agency has prepared ranking of insurance companies based in Azerbaijan

    Baku. 3 March. REPORT.AZ/ Analytical Group of Report News Agency has prepared ranking of the insurance companies based in Azerbaijan on coefficient of efficiency for January 2016.

    The table below shows ranking of the insurance companies:  

    NoInsurance companiesКоэффициент эффективности
    1Silk Way Insurance4 085,232
    2Gala Life Insurance1 372,743
    3Gunay Insurance206,179
    4Azərgarant34,311
    5Mega Insurance18,720
    6Bashak Inam Insurance17,352
    7Pasha Insurance10,714
    8International Insurance Company 8,718
    9Ateshgah Insurance4,949
    10Pasha Life Insurance4,062
    11AXA Mbask3,932
    12Standard Insurance3,900
    13AtaInsurance3,191
    14Amrah Insurance3,010
    15AzInsurance2,062
    16Alfa Insurance1,957
    17Ravan Insurance1,622
    18Azerinsurance1,361
    19Azerbaijan Industry Insurance0,975
    20Ateshgah Life Insurance0,954
    21Xalg Insurance0,917
    22A-Group Insurance0,855
    23Baku Insurance0,714
    24Buta Insurance0,640
    25Gala Insurance-
