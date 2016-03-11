 Top
    Close photo mode

    Ranking of banks on share of profitability in credit portfolio (TOP-10)

    Report News Agency has prepared ranking of banks based in Azerbaijan

    Baku. 10 March. REPORT.AZ/ Analytical Group of Report News Agency has prepared the ranking of banks based in Azerbaijan on share of profitability in credit portfolio in 2015.

    The table below shows TOP-10 ranking of the banks: 

    No.Banks Profity/ Credit portfolio (%)
    1Ziraat Bank Azerbaijan31,0
    2Caspian Development Bank 7,7
    3Bank Melli İran-Baku3,2
    4ASB Bank1,5
    5AFB Bank1,1
    6Rabitabank1,0
    7Bank Avrasiya0,6
    8SilkwayBank0,5
    9Kredobank0,5
    10Pasha Bank0,4
    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi