    Ranking of banks on share of credits in assets (TOP-10)

    Report News Agency has prepared TOP-10 ranking of banks based in Azerbaijan

    Baku. 7 December. REPORT.AZ/ Analytical Group of Report News Agency has prepared TOP-10 ranking of the banks for share of credits in assets to October 1, 2015.

    The table below shows the ranking of the banks:  

    No.BanksCredits / Assets (%)
    1Caucasus Development Bank95,0
    2Gunaybank94,6
    3VTB Azerbaijan84,8
    4Silkway Bank84,0
    5NBC Bank82,1
    6Expressbank81,2
    7Demirbank74,1
    8Bank of Baku69,9
    9Para Bank69,5
    10Muganbank69,2
