Ranking of banks on annual dynamics of deposit portfolio (TOP-5)

Baku. 21 September. REPORT.AZ/ Analytical Group of Report News Agency has prepared ranking of banks based in Azerbaijan on deposit portfolio to July 1, 2016.
The table below shows TOP-5 ranking of the banks:
|No.
|Banks
|Annual dynamics, in %
|1
|Ziraat Bank Azerbaijan
|78 736,91
|2
|Azer-Turk Bank
|141,78
|3
|Gunaybank
|72,06
|4
|KapitalBank
|55,62
|5
|Silkway Bank
|45,59
*To get acquainted with the full list you should subscribe to the Report's economic newsletter.
Nərmin RəhimovaNews Author
Share in Facebook