Ranking of banks on annual dynamics of deposit portfolio (TOP-5)

Baku. 21 September. REPORT.AZ/ Analytical Group of Report News Agency has prepared ranking of banks based in Azerbaijan on deposit portfolio to July 1, 2016.

The table below shows TOP-5 ranking of the banks:

No. Banks Annual dynamics, in % 1 Ziraat Bank Azerbaijan 78 736,91 2 Azer-Turk Bank 141,78 3 Gunaybank 72,06 4 KapitalBank 55,62 5 Silkway Bank 45,59

*To get acquainted with the full list you should subscribe to the Report's economic newsletter.