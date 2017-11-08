 Top
    Ranking of banks based in Azerbaijan on assets (TOP -10)

    Baku. 8 November. REPORT.AZ/ Analytical Group of Report News Agency has prepared ranking of banks based in Azerbaijan on assets as of October 1, 2017.

    The table below shows TOP-10 ranking of the banks: 

    No. Banks Assets (thsd AZN)
    1 IBAR 7 106 530
    2 PASHA Bank 3 456 994
    3 Kapital Bank 3 025 136
    4 Xalg Bank 1 805 245
    5 ASB Bank 941 870
    6 Accessbank 852 001
    7 Rabitabank 730 308
    8 Bank Respublika 710 542
    9 Atabank 621 975
    10 Unibank 604 823

