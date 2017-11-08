Ranking of banks based in Azerbaijan on assets (TOP -10)

Baku. 8 November. REPORT.AZ/ Analytical Group of Report News Agency has prepared ranking of banks based in Azerbaijan on assets as of October 1, 2017.

The table below shows TOP-10 ranking of the banks:

No. Banks Assets (thsd AZN) 1 IBAR 7 106 530 2 PASHA Bank 3 456 994 3 Kapital Bank 3 025 136 4 Xalg Bank 1 805 245 5 ASB Bank 941 870 6 Accessbank 852 001 7 Rabitabank 730 308 8 Bank Respublika 710 542 9 Atabank 621 975 10 Unibank 604 823

* For a complete list please subscribe to the Economic Bulletin of Report News Agency.