Ranking of banks based in Azerbaijan on assets (TOP -10)

Baku. 8 November. REPORT.AZ/ Analytical Group of Report News Agency has prepared ranking of banks based in Azerbaijan on assets as of October 1, 2017.
The table below shows TOP-10 ranking of the banks:
|No.
|Banks
|Assets (thsd AZN)
|1
|IBAR
|7 106 530
|2
|PASHA Bank
|3 456 994
|3
|Kapital Bank
|3 025 136
|4
|Xalg Bank
|1 805 245
|5
|ASB Bank
|941 870
|6
|Accessbank
|852 001
|7
|Rabitabank
|730 308
|8
|Bank Respublika
|710 542
|9
|Atabank
|621 975
|10
|Unibank
|604 823
Nərmin RəhimovaNews Author
