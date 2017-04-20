 Top
    Close photo mode

    Ranking of Azerbaijani regions on monthly inflation (March, 2017)

    Highest price increase recorded in Absheron, lowest in Nakhchivan

    Baku. 20 April. REPORT.AZ/ List of economic regions made public on monthly price increasing (inflation) in Azerbaijan. 

    Absheron economic region ranks the 1st for monthly price growth in March. The lowest monthly price increase was recorded in Nakhchivan.

    Report presents dynamics of economic regions on monthly price increase, according to official statistics: 

    Economic regions March 2017 
    compared to February, %
    Absheron economic region102,0
    Ganja-Gazakh economic region101,9
    Upland Shirvan economic region101,9
    Upper Karabakh economic region101,7
    Lankaran economic region101,6
    Aran economic region101,6
    Shaki-Zagatala economic region101,2
    Guba-Khachmaz economic region101,2
    Nakhchivan economic region100,5
    Districts and citiesMarch 2017
    compared to February, %
    Neftchala district103,6
    Zagatala district103,4
    Absheron district102,9
    Yevlakh city102,7
    Aghsu district102,6
    Goygol district102,5
    Lerik distrcit 102,1
    Sabirabad district102,1
    Samukh district102,0
    Jalilabad district101,9
    Hajigabul district101,8
    Shirvan city101,8
    Ismayilli district101,8
    Tovuz district101,7
    Goranboy district101,7
    Barda district101,7
    Salyan district101,7
    Zardab district101,7
    Tartar district101,7
    Ganja city101,6
    Shamkir district101,6
    Mingachevir city101,6
    Imishli district101,6
    Gazakh district101,5
    Dashkasan district101,5
    Lankaran city101,5
    Masalli district101,5
    Sumgayit city101,4
    Siyazan district101,4
    Baki city– total101,3
    Aghdash district101,3
    Kurdamir district101,3
    Shamakhi district101,3
    Aghstafa district101,2
    Gadabay district101,2
    Astara district101,2
    Gusar district101,2
    Khachmaz district101,2
    Beylagan district101,2
    Yardimli district101,1
    Shabran district101,1
    Goychay district101,1
    Bilasuvar district101,1
    Guba district101,0
    Gakh district100,9
    Gobustan district100,9
    Balakan district100,8
    Saatli district100,8
    Oghuz district100,7
    Gabala district100,6
    Ujar district100,5
    Nakhchivan city100,5
    Aghjabadi district100,3
    Shaki city100,1

    Notably, price indices of consumer goods for Naftalan city and Khizi district are not calculated. 

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi