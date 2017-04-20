Ranking of Azerbaijani regions on monthly inflation (March, 2017)

Baku. 20 April. REPORT.AZ/ List of economic regions made public on monthly price increasing (inflation) in Azerbaijan.

Absheron economic region ranks the 1st for monthly price growth in March. The lowest monthly price increase was recorded in Nakhchivan.

Report presents dynamics of economic regions on monthly price increase, according to official statistics:

Economic regions March 2017

compared to February, % Absheron economic region 102,0 Ganja-Gazakh economic region 101,9 Upland Shirvan economic region 101,9 Upper Karabakh economic region 101,7 Lankaran economic region 101,6 Aran economic region 101,6 Shaki-Zagatala economic region 101,2 Guba-Khachmaz economic region 101,2 Nakhchivan economic region 100,5

Districts and cities March 2017

compared to February, % Neftchala district 103,6 Zagatala district 103,4 Absheron district 102,9 Yevlakh city 102,7 Aghsu district 102,6 Goygol district 102,5 Lerik distrcit 102,1 Sabirabad district 102,1 Samukh district 102,0 Jalilabad district 101,9 Hajigabul district 101,8 Shirvan city 101,8 Ismayilli district 101,8 Tovuz district 101,7 Goranboy district 101,7 Barda district 101,7 Salyan district 101,7 Zardab district 101,7 Tartar district 101,7 Ganja city 101,6 Shamkir district 101,6 Mingachevir city 101,6 Imishli district 101,6 Gazakh district 101,5 Dashkasan district 101,5 Lankaran city 101,5 Masalli district 101,5 Sumgayit city 101,4 Siyazan district 101,4 Baki city– total 101,3 Aghdash district 101,3 Kurdamir district 101,3 Shamakhi district 101,3 Aghstafa district 101,2 Gadabay district 101,2 Astara district 101,2 Gusar district 101,2 Khachmaz district 101,2 Beylagan district 101,2 Yardimli district 101,1 Shabran district 101,1 Goychay district 101,1 Bilasuvar district 101,1 Guba district 101,0 Gakh district 100,9 Gobustan district 100,9 Balakan district 100,8 Saatli district 100,8 Oghuz district 100,7 Gabala district 100,6 Ujar district 100,5 Nakhchivan city 100,5 Aghjabadi district 100,3 Shaki city 100,1

Notably, price indices of consumer goods for Naftalan city and Khizi district are not calculated.