Ranking of Azerbaijani regions on monthly inflation (March, 2017)

Baku. 20 April. REPORT.AZ/ List of economic regions made public on monthly price increasing (inflation) in Azerbaijan.
Absheron economic region ranks the 1st for monthly price growth in March. The lowest monthly price increase was recorded in Nakhchivan.
Report presents dynamics of economic regions on monthly price increase, according to official statistics:
|Economic regions
|March 2017
compared to February, %
|Absheron economic region
|102,0
|Ganja-Gazakh economic region
|101,9
|Upland Shirvan economic region
|101,9
|Upper Karabakh economic region
|101,7
|Lankaran economic region
|101,6
|Aran economic region
|101,6
|Shaki-Zagatala economic region
|101,2
|Guba-Khachmaz economic region
|101,2
|Nakhchivan economic region
|100,5
|Districts and cities
|March 2017
compared to February, %
|Neftchala district
|103,6
|Zagatala district
|103,4
|Absheron district
|102,9
|Yevlakh city
|102,7
|Aghsu district
|102,6
|Goygol district
|102,5
|Lerik distrcit
|102,1
|Sabirabad district
|102,1
|Samukh district
|102,0
|Jalilabad district
|101,9
|Hajigabul district
|101,8
|Shirvan city
|101,8
|Ismayilli district
|101,8
|Tovuz district
|101,7
|Goranboy district
|101,7
|Barda district
|101,7
|Salyan district
|101,7
|Zardab district
|101,7
|Tartar district
|101,7
|Ganja city
|101,6
|Shamkir district
|101,6
|Mingachevir city
|101,6
|Imishli district
|101,6
|Gazakh district
|101,5
|Dashkasan district
|101,5
|Lankaran city
|101,5
|Masalli district
|101,5
|Sumgayit city
|101,4
|Siyazan district
|101,4
|Baki city– total
|101,3
|Aghdash district
|101,3
|Kurdamir district
|101,3
|Shamakhi district
|101,3
|Aghstafa district
|101,2
|Gadabay district
|101,2
|Astara district
|101,2
|Gusar district
|101,2
|Khachmaz district
|101,2
|Beylagan district
|101,2
|Yardimli district
|101,1
|Shabran district
|101,1
|Goychay district
|101,1
|Bilasuvar district
|101,1
|Guba district
|101,0
|Gakh district
|100,9
|Gobustan district
|100,9
|Balakan district
|100,8
|Saatli district
|100,8
|Oghuz district
|100,7
|Gabala district
|100,6
|Ujar district
|100,5
|Nakhchivan city
|100,5
|Aghjabadi district
|100,3
|Shaki city
|100,1
Notably, price indices of consumer goods for Naftalan city and Khizi district are not calculated.
