 Top
    Close photo mode

    Ranking of Azerbaijani banks on special weight of non-interest revenues (TOP-10)

    Report News Agency has prepared ranking of banks based in Azerbaijan

    Baku. 22 February. REPORT.AZ/ Analytical Group of Report News Agency has prepared ranking of banks based in Azerbaijan on special weight of non-interest revenues in 2016.

    The table below shows TOP-10 ranking of the banks:  

    No.Banks

    Special weight of non-interest revenues, %

    1IBA**177,40
    2Caspian Development Bank 59,95
    3AFB Bank50,87
    4YapiKredi Bank Azerbaijan47,24
    5Unibank46,60
    6AG Bank44,93
    7Bank Respublika44,35
    8PASHA Bank40,08
    9Bank of Baku39,13
    10Silkway Bank38,95

    * For a complete list please subscribe to the Economic Bulletin of Report News Agency.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi