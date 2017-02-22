Ranking of Azerbaijani banks on special weight of non-interest revenues (TOP-10)

Baku. 22 February. REPORT.AZ/ Analytical Group of Report News Agency has prepared ranking of banks based in Azerbaijan on special weight of non-interest revenues in 2016.

The table below shows TOP-10 ranking of the banks:

No. Banks Special weight of non-interest revenues, % 1 IBA** 177,40 2 Caspian Development Bank 59,95 3 AFB Bank 50,87 4 YapiKredi Bank Azerbaijan 47,24 5 Unibank 46,60 6 AG Bank 44,93 7 Bank Respublika 44,35 8 PASHA Bank 40,08 9 Bank of Baku 39,13 10 Silkway Bank 38,95

* For a complete list please subscribe to the Economic Bulletin of Report News Agency.