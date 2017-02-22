Ranking of Azerbaijani banks on special weight of non-interest revenues (TOP-10)

Baku. 22 February. REPORT.AZ/ Analytical Group of Report News Agency has prepared ranking of banks based in Azerbaijan on special weight of non-interest revenues in 2016.
The table below shows TOP-10 ranking of the banks:
|No.
|Banks
Special weight of non-interest revenues, %
|1
|IBA**
|177,40
|2
|Caspian Development Bank
|59,95
|3
|AFB Bank
|50,87
|4
|YapiKredi Bank Azerbaijan
|47,24
|5
|Unibank
|46,60
|6
|AG Bank
|44,93
|7
|Bank Respublika
|44,35
|8
|PASHA Bank
|40,08
|9
|Bank of Baku
|39,13
|10
|Silkway Bank
|38,95
Nərmin RəhimovaNews Author
