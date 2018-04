Ranking of Azerbaijani banks on profit (TOP-10)

Baku. 29 November. REPORT.AZ/ Analytical Group of Report News Agency has prepared ranking of banking organizations in Azerbaijan for profit in January-September, 2016.

The top ten rating of the banks are listed below:

No. Banks Profit (thsd AZN) 1 Kapital Bank 41 511,10 2 Atabank 15 061,00 3 PASHA Bank 12 654,00 4 Caspian Development Bank 10 528,32 5 Bank Avrasiya 6 696,50 6 ASB Bank 5 991,67 7 Silkway Bank 5 669,27 8 Ziraat Bank Azerbaijan 5 516,84 9 AFB Bank 4 341,60 10 Nikoil Bank 3 636,80

