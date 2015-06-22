Ranking of Azerbaijani banks on mortgage lending (TOP-5)

Baku. 22 June. REPORT.AZ/ Analytical group of Report News Agency prepared ranking of banks based in Azerbaijan on mortgage lending as of April 1, 2015.

Top five banks on mortgage lending are listed below:

No Banks Mortgage lending ( thousand manats) 1 Zaminbank 46 947,84 2 AccessBank 31 000,89 3 Turanbank 28 021,90 4 Rabitabank 20 558,00 5 NBC Bank 14 333,76

To get acquainted with the full list you should subscribe to the Report's newsletter economic information.