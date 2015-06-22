 Top
    Ranking of Azerbaijani banks on mortgage lending (TOP-5)

    Report News Agency prepared ranking of banks on mortgage lending (01.04. 2015)

    Baku. 22 June. REPORT.AZ/ Analytical group of Report News Agency prepared ranking of banks based in Azerbaijan on mortgage lending as of April 1, 2015.

    Top five banks on mortgage lending are listed below:

    No Banks Mortgage lending (thousand manats)
    1 Zaminbank 46 947,84
    2 AccessBank 31 000,89
    3 Turanbank 28 021,90
    4 Rabitabank 20 558,00
    5 NBC Bank 14 333,76

