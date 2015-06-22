Ranking of Azerbaijani banks on mortgage lending (TOP-5)

Baku. 22 June. REPORT.AZ/ Analytical group of Report News Agency prepared ranking of banks based in Azerbaijan on mortgage lending as of April 1, 2015.
Top five banks on mortgage lending are listed below:
|No
|Banks
|Mortgage lending (thousand manats)
|1
|Zaminbank
|46 947,84
|2
|AccessBank
|31 000,89
|3
|Turanbank
|28 021,90
|4
|Rabitabank
|20 558,00
|5
|NBC Bank
|14 333,76
