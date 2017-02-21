Ranking of Azerbaijani banks on average interest revenues/credits ratio (TOP-10)

Baku. 21 February. REPORT.AZ/ Analytical Group of Report News Agency has prepared ranking of banks based in Azerbaijan on average interest revenues/credits ratio as of January 1, 2017.
The table below shows TOP-10 ranking of the banks:
|No.
|Banks
|Interest revenues / Credits, %
|1
|Bank Melli İran-Baku
|45,53
|2
|Bank of Baku
|27,11
|3
|Nikoil Bank
|25,63
|4
|Expressbank
|18,54
|5
|Amrahbank
|17,82
|6
|Kapital Bank
|16,61
|7
|YapiKredi Bank Azerbaijan
|15,64
|8
|Bank Respublika
|16,00
|9
|Rabitabank
|13,86
|10
|AG Bank
|13,53
* For a complete list please subscribe to the Economic Bulletin of Report News Agency.
Nərmin RəhimovaNews Author
Share in Facebook