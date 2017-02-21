Ranking of Azerbaijani banks on average interest revenues/credits ratio (TOP-10)

Baku. 21 February. REPORT.AZ/ Analytical Group of Report News Agency has prepared ranking of banks based in Azerbaijan on average interest revenues/credits ratio as of January 1, 2017.

The table below shows TOP-10 ranking of the banks:

No. Banks Interest revenues / Credits, % 1 Bank Melli İran-Baku 45,53 2 Bank of Baku 27,11 3 Nikoil Bank 25,63 4 Expressbank 18,54 5 Amrahbank 17,82 6 Kapital Bank 16,61 7 YapiKredi Bank Azerbaijan 15,64 8 Bank Respublika 16,00 9 Rabitabank 13,86 10 AG Bank 13,53

* For a complete list please subscribe to the Economic Bulletin of Report News Agency.