    Ranking of Azerbaijani banks on average interest revenues/credits ratio (TOP-10)

    Report News Agency has prepared ranking of banks based in Azerbaijan

    Baku. 21 February. REPORT.AZ/ Analytical Group of Report News Agency has prepared ranking of banks based in Azerbaijan on average interest revenues/credits ratio as of January 1, 2017.

    The table below shows TOP-10 ranking of the banks:  

    No.BanksInterest revenues / Credits, %
    1Bank Melli İran-Baku45,53
    2Bank of Baku27,11
    3Nikoil Bank25,63
    4Expressbank18,54
    5Amrahbank17,82
    6Kapital Bank16,61
    7YapiKredi Bank Azerbaijan 15,64
    8Bank Respublika16,00
    9Rabitabank13,86
    10AG Bank13,53

