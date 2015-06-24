 Top
    Ranking of Azerbaijani banks on foreign liabilities (TOP-5)

    Report News Agency prepared ranking of banks on foreign liabilities (01.04.2015)

    Baku. 24 June. REPORT.AZ/ Analyst group of Report News Agency prepared ranking of banks based in Azerbaijan on foreign liabilities as of April 1, 2015.

    Top five banks on foreign liabilities are listed below:

    No.Banks

    Foreign liabilities

    (thousand manats)
    1AccessBank599 529,84
    2VTB Azerbaijan285 062,63
    3Turanbank62 912,50
    4Rabitabank8 275,00
    5Azer-Turk Bank 6 274,30

