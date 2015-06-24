Ranking of Azerbaijani banks on foreign liabilities (TOP-5)

Baku. 24 June. REPORT.AZ/ Analyst group of Report News Agency prepared ranking of banks based in Azerbaijan on foreign liabilities as of April 1, 2015.
Top five banks on foreign liabilities are listed below:
|No.
|Banks
Foreign liabilities(thousand manats)
|1
|AccessBank
|599 529,84
|2
|VTB Azerbaijan
|285 062,63
|3
|Turanbank
|62 912,50
|4
|Rabitabank
|8 275,00
|5
|Azer-Turk Bank
|6 274,30
To get acquainted with the full list you should subscribe to the Report's newsletter economic information.
Economic DepartmentNews Author
Share in Facebook