    Ranking of Azerbaijani banks on deposits in foreign currency (TOP-5)

    Report News Agency has prepared ranking of Azerbaijani banks

    Baku. 2 May. REPORT.AZ/ Analytical Group of Report News Agency has prepared ranking of commercial banks based in Azerbaijan on deposits in foreign currency as of April 1, 2017.

    The table below shows TOP-5 ranking of the banks:

    No.BanksDeposits in foreign currency (thsd AZN)
    1Xalg Bank757 235
    2Rabitabank 305 440
    3Unibank246 199
    4AG Bank179 838
    5Nikoil Bank179 641

