Ranking of Azerbaijani banks on deposits in foreign currency (TOP-5)

Baku. 2 May. REPORT.AZ/ Analytical Group of Report News Agency has prepared ranking of commercial banks based in Azerbaijan on deposits in foreign currency as of April 1, 2017.

The table below shows TOP-5 ranking of the banks:

No. Banks Deposits in foreign currency (thsd AZN) 1 Xalg Bank 757 235 2 Rabitabank 305 440 3 Unibank 246 199 4 AG Bank 179 838 5 Nikoil Bank 179 641

