Ranking of Azerbaijani banks on deposits in foreign currency (TOP-5)

Baku. 2 May. REPORT.AZ/ Analytical Group of Report News Agency has prepared ranking of commercial banks based in Azerbaijan on deposits in foreign currency as of April 1, 2017.
The table below shows TOP-5 ranking of the banks:
|No.
|Banks
|Deposits in foreign currency (thsd AZN)
|1
|Xalg Bank
|757 235
|2
|Rabitabank
|305 440
|3
|Unibank
|246 199
|4
|AG Bank
|179 838
|5
|Nikoil Bank
|179 641
Nərmin RəhimovaNews Author
