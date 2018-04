Ranking of Azerbaijani banks on deposit portfolio (TOP-10)

Baku. 9 February. REPORT.AZ/ Analytical Group of Report News Agency has prepared ranking of banks based in Azerbaijan on deposit portfolio as of January 1, 2017.

The table below shows TOP-10 ranking of the banks:

No. Banks Deposit portfolio ( in thousand AZN) 1 IBA 6 012 172,00 2 PASHA Bank 2 382 090,00 3 Kapital Bank 1 916 456,00 4 Xalg Bank 1 098 899,63 5 Bank Respublika 551 816,00 6 ASB Bank 432 707,80 7 Rabitabank 404 256,00 8 YapiKredi Bank Azerbaijan 288 029,81 9 Bank of Baku 284 042,00 10 Atabank 269 591,40

