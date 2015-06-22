 Top
    Ranking of Azerbaijani banks on deposit portfolio (TOP-10)

    Report News Agency prepared ranking of banks on deposit portfolio (01.04. 2015)

    Baku. 22 June. REPORT.AZ/ Analytical group of Report News Agency prepared ranking of banks operating in Azerbaijan on deposit portfolio as of April 1, 2015.

    Top ten banks on deposit portfolio are listed below:

    No. Banks Deposit portfolio (thousand manats)
    1 Atabank 466 992,90
    2 Azer-Turk Bank 268 733,96
    3 AccessBank 202 981,39
    4 Bank Respublika 198 343,00
    5 Rabitabank 158 716,00

