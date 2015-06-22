Ranking of Azerbaijani banks on deposit portfolio (TOP-10)

Baku. 22 June. REPORT.AZ/ Analytical group of Report News Agency prepared ranking of banks operating in Azerbaijan on deposit portfolio as of April 1, 2015.
Top ten banks on deposit portfolio are listed below:
|No.
|Banks
|Deposit portfolio (thousand manats)
|1
|Atabank
|466 992,90
|2
|Azer-Turk Bank
|268 733,96
|3
|AccessBank
|202 981,39
|4
|Bank Respublika
|198 343,00
|5
|Rabitabank
|158 716,00
