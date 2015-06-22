Ranking of Azerbaijani banks on deposit portfolio (TOP-10)

Baku. 22 June. REPORT.AZ/ Analytical group of Report News Agency prepared ranking of banks operating in Azerbaijan on deposit portfolio as of April 1, 2015.

Top ten banks on deposit portfolio are listed below:

No. Banks Deposit portfolio ( thousand manats) 1 Atabank 466 992,90 2 Azer-Turk Bank 268 733,96 3 AccessBank 202 981,39 4 Bank Respublika 198 343,00 5 Rabitabank 158 716,00

