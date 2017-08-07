Ranking of Azerbaijani banks on credits to financial institutions (TOP-10)

Baku. 7 August. REPORT.AZ/ Analytical Group of Report News Agency has prepared ranking of banks based in Azerbaijan on credits given to financial institutions as of July 1, 2017.

The table below shows TOP-10 ranking of the banks:

No. Banks Credits to financial institutions

(in thsd AZN) 1 Bank Respublika 63 490 2 PASHA Bank 43 113 3 Expressbank 39 189 4 Kapital Bank 32 468 5 Nikoil Bank 17 251 6 AG Bank 13 668 7 Ziraat Bank Azerbaijan 10 490 8 Xalg Bank 9 068 9 Atabank 8 460 10 Bank VTB Azerbaijan 7 489

