    Ranking of Azerbaijani banks on credits to financial institutions (TOP-10)

    Report News Agency has prepared ranking of banks based in Azerbaijan

    Baku. 7 August. REPORT.AZ/ Analytical Group of Report News Agency has prepared ranking of banks based in Azerbaijan on credits given to financial institutions as of July 1, 2017.

    The table below shows TOP-10 ranking of the banks: 

    No.BanksCredits to financial institutions
    (in thsd AZN)
    1Bank Respublika63 490
    2PASHA Bank43 113
    3Expressbank39 189
    4Kapital Bank32 468
    5Nikoil Bank17 251
    6AG Bank13 668
    7Ziraat Bank Azerbaijan10 490
    8Xalg Bank9 068
    9Atabank8 460
    10Bank VTB Azerbaijan7 489

