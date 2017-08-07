Ranking of Azerbaijani banks on credits to financial institutions (TOP-10)

Baku. 7 August. REPORT.AZ/ Analytical Group of Report News Agency has prepared ranking of banks based in Azerbaijan on credits given to financial institutions as of July 1, 2017.
The table below shows TOP-10 ranking of the banks:
|No.
|Banks
|Credits to financial institutions
(in thsd AZN)
|1
|Bank Respublika
|63 490
|2
|PASHA Bank
|43 113
|3
|Expressbank
|39 189
|4
|Kapital Bank
|32 468
|5
|Nikoil Bank
|17 251
|6
|AG Bank
|13 668
|7
|Ziraat Bank Azerbaijan
|10 490
|8
|Xalg Bank
|9 068
|9
|Atabank
|8 460
|10
|Bank VTB Azerbaijan
|7 489
Nərmin RəhimovaNews Author
