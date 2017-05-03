Ranking of Azerbaijani banks on authorized stock capital (TOP-10)

Baku. 3 May. REPORT.AZ/ Analytical Group of Report News Agency has prepared ranking of commercial banks based in Azerbaijan on authorized stock capital as of April 1, 2017.
The table below shows TOP-10 ranking of the banks:
|No.
|Banks
|Authorized stock capital (thsd AZN)
|1
|IBAR
|1 241 687,00
|2
|PASHA Bank
|333 000,00
|3
|Xalg Bank
|211 646,00
|4
|Kapital Bank
|185 850,00
|5
|Nikoil Bank
|184 500,00
|6
|Expressbank
|137 257,00
|7
|Accessbank
|119 850,00
|8
|AG Bank
|102 200,00
|9
|Silkway Bank
|101 545,00
|10
|Muganbank
|75 000,00
* For a complete list please subscribe to the Economic Bulletin of Report News Agency.
Nərmin RəhimovaNews Author
Share in Facebook