Ranking of Azerbaijani banks on authorized stock capital (TOP-10)

Baku. 3 May. REPORT.AZ/ Analytical Group of Report News Agency has prepared ranking of commercial banks based in Azerbaijan on authorized stock capital as of April 1, 2017.

The table below shows TOP-10 ranking of the banks:

No. Banks Authorized stock capital (thsd AZN) 1 IBAR 1 241 687,00 2 PASHA Bank 333 000,00 3 Xalg Bank 211 646,00 4 Kapital Bank 185 850,00 5 Nikoil Bank 184 500,00 6 Expressbank 137 257,00 7 Accessbank 119 850,00 8 AG Bank 102 200,00 9 Silkway Bank 101 545,00 10 Muganbank 75 000,00

* For a complete list please subscribe to the Economic Bulletin of Report News Agency.