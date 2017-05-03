 Top
    Close photo mode

    Ranking of Azerbaijani banks on authorized stock capital (TOP-10)

    Report News Agency has prepared ranking of banks based in Azerbaijan

    Baku. 3 May. REPORT.AZ/ Analytical Group of Report News Agency has prepared ranking of commercial banks based in Azerbaijan on authorized stock capital as of April 1, 2017.

    The table below shows TOP-10 ranking of the banks:

    No.BanksAuthorized stock capital (thsd AZN)
    1IBAR1 241 687,00
    2PASHA Bank333 000,00
    3Xalg Bank211 646,00
    4Kapital Bank185 850,00
    5Nikoil Bank184 500,00
    6Expressbank 137 257,00
    7Accessbank119 850,00
    8AG Bank102 200,00
    9Silkway Bank101 545,00
    10Muganbank75 000,00

    * For a complete list please subscribe to the Economic Bulletin of Report News Agency.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi