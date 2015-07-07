Ranking of Azerbaijani banks on annual dynamics of problem loans (TOP-5)

Baku. 7 July. REPORT.AZ/ Analytical group of Report News Agency prepared ranking of banks operating in Azerbaijan on annual dynamics of the overdue loans as of April 1, 2015.

Top five banks on annual growth rate of overdue loans (01.04.2014) are listed below:

No. Banks Annual dynamics in % 1 VTB Azerbaijan 283,0 2 YapiKredi Bank Azerbaijan 237,4 3 AccessBank 180,4 4 Expressbank 139,9 5 Bank of Baku 114,7

