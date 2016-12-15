Ranking of Azerbaijani banks on annual dynamics of non-interest expenses (TOP-5)

Bakı. 15 December. REPORT.AZ/ Analytical Group of Report News Agency has prepared ranking of banks based in Azerbaijan on annual dynamics of non-interest expenses in January-September, 2016.

The table below shows TOP-5 ranking of the banks:

No. Banks Annual dynamics of non-interest expenses, % 1 PASHA Bank 74,8 2 Gunaybank 72,6 3 VTB Azerbaijan 50,9 4 Muganbank 11,9 5 Pakistan National Bank-Baku 11,7

