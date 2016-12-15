Ranking of Azerbaijani banks on annual dynamics of non-interest expenses (TOP-5)

Bakı. 15 December. REPORT.AZ/ Analytical Group of Report News Agency has prepared ranking of banks based in Azerbaijan on annual dynamics of non-interest expenses in January-September, 2016.
The table below shows TOP-5 ranking of the banks:
|No.
|Banks
|Annual dynamics of non-interest expenses, %
|1
|PASHA Bank
|74,8
|2
|Gunaybank
|72,6
|3
|VTB Azerbaijan
|50,9
|4
|Muganbank
|11,9
|5
|Pakistan National Bank-Baku
|11,7
Nərmin RəhimovaNews Author
