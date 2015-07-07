Ranking of Azerbaijani banks on annual dynamics of consumer lending (TOP-5)

Baku. 7 July. REPORT.AZ/ Analytical group of Report News Agency prepared ranking of banks operating in Azerbaijan on annual dynamics of the consumer lending as of April 1, 2015.

Top five banks on annual growth rate of consumer lending (01.04.2014) are listed below:

No. Banks Annual dynamics in % 1 VTB Azerbaijan 72,7 2 Expressbank 39,8 3 Unibank 20,6 4 AccessBank 16,9 5 Bank of Baku 15,3

