Ranking of Azerbaijani banks on annual dynamics of consumer lending (TOP-5)

Baku. 7 July. REPORT.AZ/ Analytical group of Report News Agency prepared ranking of banks operating in Azerbaijan on annual dynamics of the consumer lending as of April 1, 2015.
Top five banks on annual growth rate of consumer lending (01.04.2014) are listed below:
|No.
|Banks
|Annual dynamics in %
|1
|VTB Azerbaijan
|72,7
|2
|Expressbank
|39,8
|3
|Unibank
|20,6
|4
|AccessBank
|16,9
|5
|Bank of Baku
|15,3
To get acquainted with the full list you should subscribe to the Report's newsletter economic information.
Economic DepartmentNews Author
Share in Facebook