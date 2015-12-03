​Ranking of Azerbaijani banks for interest income (top 10)

Baku. December. REPORT.AZ/ Analytical Group of Report News Agency has prepared ranking of banking organizations in Azerbaijan in terms of interest income in January-September 2015.

The top ten banks in terms of interest income are as follows (TOP-10):

№ Banks Interest income

(thous. manats) 1 Pasha Bank 62 914 2 Bank Respublika 47 047 3 Muganbank 46 215 4 VTB Azerbaijan 41 288 5 Expressbank 32 937 6 Rabitabank 28 390 7 Turanbank 26 738 8 Zamin Bank 25 228 9 Silkway Bank 17 784 10 Parabank 17 733

* Note that the number of banks have not provided the Report Agency with data due to deterioration of the financial situation

