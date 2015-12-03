 Top
    ​Ranking of Azerbaijani banks for interest income (top 10)

    Report Agency prepared a ranking of banks for interest income

    Baku. December. REPORT.AZ/ Analytical Group of Report News Agency has prepared ranking of banking organizations in Azerbaijan in terms of interest income in January-September 2015.

    The top ten banks in terms of interest income are as follows (TOP-10):

    BanksInterest income 
    (thous. manats)
    1Pasha Bank62 914
    2Bank Respublika 47 047
    3Muganbank46 215
    4VTB Azerbaijan41 288
    5Expressbank32 937
    6Rabitabank28 390
    7Turanbank26 738
    8Zamin Bank25 228
    9Silkway Bank17 784
    10Parabank17 733

    * Note that the number of banks have not provided the Report Agency with data due to deterioration of the financial situation

    ** For a complete list you should subscribe to the Economic Bulletin of the Report Agency.

