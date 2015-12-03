​Ranking of Azerbaijani banks for interest income (top 10)

Baku. December. REPORT.AZ/ Analytical Group of Report News Agency has prepared ranking of banking organizations in Azerbaijan in terms of interest income in January-September 2015.
The top ten banks in terms of interest income are as follows (TOP-10):
|№
|Banks
|Interest income
(thous. manats)
|1
|Pasha Bank
|62 914
|2
|Bank Respublika
|47 047
|3
|Muganbank
|46 215
|4
|VTB Azerbaijan
|41 288
|5
|Expressbank
|32 937
|6
|Rabitabank
|28 390
|7
|Turanbank
|26 738
|8
|Zamin Bank
|25 228
|9
|Silkway Bank
|17 784
|10
|Parabank
|17 733
* Note that the number of banks have not provided the Report Agency with data due to deterioration of the financial situation
