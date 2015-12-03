Ranking of Azerbaijani banks for income (TOP-10)

Baku. 3 December. REPORT.AZ/ Analytical Group of Report News Agency has prepared ranking of banking organizations in Azerbaijan in terms of income volume in January-September 2015.
The top ten banks in terms of income volume are as follows (TOP-10):
|№
|Banks
|Income
(thous. manats)
|1
|Pasha Bank
|74 442
|2
|Bank Respublika
|62 094
|3
|Mugan Bank
|49 203
|4
|VTB Azerbaijan
|44 484
|5
|Expressbank
|40 463
|6
|Rabitabank
|36 593
|7
|Turanbank
|26 582
|8
|Silkway Bank
|25 955
|9
|Zamin Bank
|23 357
|10
|Para Bank
|20 851
* Note that the number of banks have not provided the Report Agency with data due to deterioration of the financial situation
** For a complete list you should subscribe to the Economic Bulletin of the Report Agency.
