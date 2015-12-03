Ranking of Azerbaijani banks for income (TOP-10)

Baku. 3 December. REPORT.AZ/ Analytical Group of Report News Agency has prepared ranking of banking organizations in Azerbaijan in terms of income volume in January-September 2015.

The top ten banks in terms of income volume are as follows (TOP-10):

№ Banks Income

(thous. manats) 1 Pasha Bank 74 442 2 Bank Respublika 62 094 3 Mugan Bank 49 203 4 VTB Azerbaijan 44 484 5 Expressbank 40 463 6 Rabitabank 36 593 7 Turanbank 26 582 8 Silkway Bank 25 955 9 Zamin Bank 23 357 10 Para Bank 20 851

* Note that the number of banks have not provided the Report Agency with data due to deterioration of the financial situation

