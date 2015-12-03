 Top
    Ranking of Azerbaijani banks for income (TOP-10)

    Report Agency prepared a ranking of banks in Azerbaijan

    Baku. 3 December. REPORT.AZ/ Analytical Group of Report News Agency has prepared ranking of banking organizations in Azerbaijan in terms of income volume in January-September 2015.

    The top ten banks in terms of income volume are as follows (TOP-10):

    BanksIncome 
    (thous. manats)
    1Pasha Bank74 442
    2Bank Respublika62 094
    3Mugan Bank49 203
    4VTB Azerbaijan44 484
    5Expressbank40 463
    6Rabitabank36 593
    7Turanbank26 582
    8Silkway Bank25 955
    9Zamin Bank23 357
    10Para Bank20 851

    * Note that the number of banks have not provided the Report Agency with data due to deterioration of the financial situation

