    Ranking of Azerbaijan's TOP-5 banks on volume of cash currencies

    Report agency prepared ranking of banks on volume of cash currencies for 01.04.2015

    Baku. 16 June. REPORT.AZ/ Report news agency prepared ranking of banks operating in Azerbaijan on volume of cash currencies as of April 1, 2015.

    Top five banks on volume of cash currencies are listed below:

    NoBanksCash currency fund (thousand manats)
    1Access Bank23 235,24
    2Turanbank11 665,50
    3VTB Azerbaijan 7 163,98
    4Rabitabank5 597,00
    5Expressbank3 287,00

