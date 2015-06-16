Ranking of Azerbaijan's TOP-5 banks on volume of cash currencies

Baku. 16 June. REPORT.AZ/ Report news agency prepared ranking of banks operating in Azerbaijan on volume of cash currencies as of April 1, 2015.
Top five banks on volume of cash currencies are listed below:
|No
|Banks
|Cash currency fund (thousand manats)
|1
|Access Bank
|23 235,24
|2
|Turanbank
|11 665,50
|3
|VTB Azerbaijan
|7 163,98
|4
|Rabitabank
|5 597,00
|5
|Expressbank
|3 287,00
