    Ranking of Azerbaijani insurance companies on incomings (January-June 2015)

    Report News Agency prepared ranking of insurance companies based in Azerbaijan on incomings

    Baku. 29 July. REPORT.AZ/ Report News Agency prepared ranking of insurance companies based in Azerbaijan on volume of incomings during as of January-June, 2015.

     "Era-Trans" and "Chartis Azerbaijan" licences of which revoked, have not gained incomings.

    Ranking prepared based on a report issued by the State Insurance Supervision Service.

    No.Insurance companiesInsurance Premiums (AZN)
    1PASHA Insurance39 469 548,99
    2PASHA Life Insurance32 782 386,12
    3Ateshgah Insurance26 299 363,54
    4Ateshgah Life Insurance21 660 887,97
    5AzerInsurance19 485 075,00
    6AzInsurance16 616 524,47
    7Gala Life Insurance11 430 401,67
    8Mega Insurance11 335 150,85
    9Standard Insurance9 594 862,27
    10AXA-Mbask8 934 078,13
    11Silk Way Insurance8 795 383,28
    12International Insurance Company 8 582 702,09
    13AtaInsurance5 220 085,80
    14Azerbaijan Industrial Insurance4 946 408,08
    15Xalg Insurance4 223 439,63
    16A-Group Insurance2 811 732,05
    17Alfa Insurance2 635 748,58
    18Garant Insurance2 414 052,53
    19Baku Insurance1 720 505,75
    20Buta Insurance1 272 112,65
    21Ravan Insurance900 446,99
    22Bashak Inam Insurance634 904,00
    23Amrah Insurance450 668,53
    24Azergarant135 931,00
    25Gunay Insurance46 013,50
    26Era Trans Insurance0,00
    27Chartis Azrrbaijan0,00
