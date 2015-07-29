Ranking of Azerbaijani insurance companies on incomings (January-June 2015)

Baku. 29 July. REPORT.AZ/ Report News Agency prepared ranking of insurance companies based in Azerbaijan on volume of incomings during as of January-June, 2015.
"Era-Trans" and "Chartis Azerbaijan" licences of which revoked, have not gained incomings.
Ranking prepared based on a report issued by the State Insurance Supervision Service.
|No.
|Insurance companies
|Insurance Premiums (AZN)
|1
|PASHA Insurance
|39 469 548,99
|2
|PASHA Life Insurance
|32 782 386,12
|3
|Ateshgah Insurance
|26 299 363,54
|4
|Ateshgah Life Insurance
|21 660 887,97
|5
|AzerInsurance
|19 485 075,00
|6
|AzInsurance
|16 616 524,47
|7
|Gala Life Insurance
|11 430 401,67
|8
|Mega Insurance
|11 335 150,85
|9
|Standard Insurance
|9 594 862,27
|10
|AXA-Mbask
|8 934 078,13
|11
|Silk Way Insurance
|8 795 383,28
|12
|International Insurance Company
|8 582 702,09
|13
|AtaInsurance
|5 220 085,80
|14
|Azerbaijan Industrial Insurance
|4 946 408,08
|15
|Xalg Insurance
|4 223 439,63
|16
|A-Group Insurance
|2 811 732,05
|17
|Alfa Insurance
|2 635 748,58
|18
|Garant Insurance
|2 414 052,53
|19
|Baku Insurance
|1 720 505,75
|20
|Buta Insurance
|1 272 112,65
|21
|Ravan Insurance
|900 446,99
|22
|Bashak Inam Insurance
|634 904,00
|23
|Amrah Insurance
|450 668,53
|24
|Azergarant
|135 931,00
|25
|Gunay Insurance
|46 013,50
|26
|Era Trans Insurance
|0,00
|27
|Chartis Azrrbaijan
|0,00
Nərmin RəhimovaNews Author
