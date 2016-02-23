 Top
    Close photo mode

    Payments sharply increased in life insurance market of Azerbaijan

    The amount of fees increased by 53% in life insurance market of Azerbaijan

    Baku. 23 February. REPORT.AZ/ In January 2016, 12,5 AZN or 16,4% of the insurance premiums accounted for life insurance in Azerbaijan. 

    Report informs referring to the Association of Insurance Companies of Azerbaijan, life insurance market grew by 53.1% compared to the same period of 2015.

    47% or 5.9 mln AZN of premiums accounted for insurance against death, 36.4% or 4.5 mln AZN - life insurance, AZN 16.6% or 2.1 mln AZN - insurance against accidents at work.

    During the month, life insurance payments amounted to 4.3 mln AZN.This made 31.9% of the total payments in 2015, which is by 6.6 times more than in the same period of 2015.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi