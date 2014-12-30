PASHA Bank purchases shares of a turkish bank

Baku. 30 December. REPORT.AZ/ The Turkish Banking Regulation and Supervision Agency (BRSA) has granted permission to PASHA Bank OJSC to purchase shares of TAIB Bank from Aksoy Holding of Turkey, Report informs.

According to information, PASHA Bank, it’s entitled to acquire the controlling stake of Turkish Bank.

Farid Akhundov, CEO of PASHA Bank, commented: We are excited to enter into this partnership agreement with Aksoy Holding and look forward to working closely with Turkish corporates. We believe the Turkish market holds great potential, particularly for small and medium enterprises looking for investment opportunities in Azerbaijan, Georgia and other countries of the region. There are also many opportunities for Azerbaijan investments into Turkish SMEs, and we hope that PASHA Bank’s presence in Turkey to help aiding the flow of investments and trade in region.

Batu Aksoy, CEO and Vice Chairman of Aksoy Holding stresses that, partnering with PASHA Bank and bringing foreign direct investment from Azerbaijan to Turkey’s vibrant banking sector is an important moment for us. We are confident that this partnership will yield a very successful, niche banking platform that will help businesses to grow both in Turkey and the wider region.