Baku. 1 September. REPORT.AZ/ PAŞA Bank and the British Council announced the next training program for journalists writing on economic and business issues.

Report informs citing press service of PAŞA Bank, a variety of trainings will be arranged in the framework of the project implemented with the support of "Thomson Foundation" (UK). Organizers said that the purpose of training was to increase professional knowledge and skills of journalists of national media (television, print, electronic media).

10 participants will be selected to take part in the training, which will take place in the beginning of November this year. The most active journalists will have the opportunity to participate in a training program of "Thomson Foundation" in the UK with complete attendance. Under the project, in addition to training in business-journalism, English language courses will be also provided for participants. Organizers stressed that applications for training may be sent until September 27.

PAŞA Bank is a corporate bank, established in 2007. 268 employees are involved in the work of the main office and its 9 branches. It was recognized as the best investment bank in Azerbaijan in the framework of "Europe Banking Awards" 2011, 2012, 2013. In 2013 "World Finance" honored the bank the prestigious award "Best Private Bank in Azerbaijan".