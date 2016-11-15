Nusret Ibrahimov: Some banks violate legislation

Baku. 15 November. REPORT.AZ/ Illegal assessors operate within some commercial banks in Azerbaijan.

Repot informs, Director General of MBA Ltd. consulting and assessment company Nusrat Ibrahimov said.

Notably, this is violation of clauses of law on assessment operations. According to the law, assessors cannot be employed as permanent staff of banks. Because interested side cannot operate as assessor.

N.Ibrahimov noted that incomes of independent assessors from banks significantly reduced: “Previously 80-85% of our income was coming from banks. But in 2016 this figure is down to 4%. Our incomes from other sources, including individuals, rise”.

Notably, at present more than 200 assessors operate in Azerbaijan.