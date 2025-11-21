MP: Proposed tax code changes aim to accelerate Azerbaijan's economic growth

Amendments to the Tax Code are intended to boost the country's economic growth, Azer Amiraslanov, chairman of the Azerbaijani Parliament's Committee on Economic Policy, Industry, and Entrepreneurship, said during the first reading of the 2026 state budget package, which includes proposed changes to the Tax Code and 16 other laws, Report informs.

He emphasized that the changes will not increase the tax burden on businesses or citizens, create instability, or complicate business planning. Instead, the measures include incentives in new sectors aimed at broadening the tax base.

"The proposed amendments are designed to accelerate economic development, strengthen efforts to combat the shadow economy, protect the domestic market, reduce import dependence, promote investments in strategic sectors, and improve administrative efficiency," Amiraslanov said.

He added that the package will enhance economic activity, limit the shadow economy, simplify and increase transparency in the tax-budget system, and stimulate the export of domestic products.