Most Western indexes up in markets

Baku. 29 October. REPORT.AZ/ On October 28 at the US stock market Dow Jones index increased by 1,13% to 17 779,52 points, the S & P 500 up by 1,18% - to 2 090,35 points and the Nasdaq by 1,30% - to 5 095,35 points.

Report informs, at the European stock market FTSE 100 index increased by 1,14% - up to 6 437,80 points, the German DAX by 1,31% - up to 10 831,96 points, the French CAC-40 index by 0,90% - up to 4 890,58 points.

In the morning on the COMEX the price of an ounce of gold fell by 0,64% to 1 160,20 USD, the euro against the dollar in world markets amounted to 1,0927 USD (-0,98%).