Mortgage credits increased by 2%

Baku. 5 January. REPORT.AZ/ During November monthly payment scope of mortgage credits by the Azerbaijan Mortgage Fund made 331,6 manats. Report informs, this information declared in the 11-months report of the National Bank of Azerbaijan.

During November average monthly loan percentage of mortgage credit amounted to 6,81%, and this less by 0,01% in comparison with October and less by 0,08% in comparison with the same period of 2013.

Scope of credit given by the Authorized Credit Institutions amounted to 40114 million manats, and this more by 1,99% in comparison with the November of 2013.