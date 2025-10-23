Minimum wage in Azerbaijan may remain at AZN400 in 2026
Finance
- 23 October, 2025
- 16:58
In Azerbaijan, the minimum monthly wage is expected to remain at the current level of 400 manats ($235.29) in 2026, Report informs.
According to the draft of the 2026 state budget package, mandatory state social insurance contributions from individuals engaged in private entrepreneurship (excluding payments related to employees and calculated only for the entrepreneurs themselves) are projected to total 103.5 million manats (just under $61 million) in 2026, based on the minimum wage level of 400 manats.
