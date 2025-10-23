Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory UEFA Champions League
    Finance
    • 23 October, 2025
    • 16:58
    Minimum wage in Azerbaijan may remain at AZN400 in 2026

    In Azerbaijan, the minimum monthly wage is expected to remain at the current level of 400 manats ($235.29) in 2026, Report informs.

    According to the draft of the 2026 state budget package, mandatory state social insurance contributions from individuals engaged in private entrepreneurship (excluding payments related to employees and calculated only for the entrepreneurs themselves) are projected to total 103.5 million manats (just under $61 million) in 2026, based on the minimum wage level of 400 manats.

    Azerbaijan minimum wage Budget package
    Azərbaycanda gələn il də minimum maaş 400 manat ola bilər
    В Азербайджане в следующем году минимальная зарплата может составить 400 манатов

