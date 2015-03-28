Main West Fund indexes increased in markets

Baku. 28 March. REPORT.AZ/ On March 27, at US fund markets Dow Jones index up by 0,19% and made 17 712,66. S&P 500 index increased by 0,24% and amounted to 2 061,02 and Nasdaq by 0,24% and constituted to 4 891,22 points.

Report informs, in European fund markets FTSE 100 index decreased by 0,58% and amounted to 6 855,02 points, the German DAX up by 0,21% and made 11 868,33 points and French CAC-40 by 0,55% and made 5 034,06 points.

This morning price per ounce of gold on COMEX decreased by 0,32% and amounted to 1 198,60 USD. Euro rate to US dollar increased by 0,05% and made 1,0889.