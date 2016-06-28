Main indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (28.06.2016)

28 June, 2016 10:08

Bakı. 28 June. REPORT.AZ/ Last price In comparison with previous day price In comparison with

beginning of year Commodity Brent oil (US/barrel) 47,16 47,16 47,16 WTI oil (USD/barrel) 46,33 -1,31 9,05 Gold (USD/ounce) 1324,7 5,6 -108,4 İndices Dow-Jones 17140,24 -260,51 -284,79 S&P 500 2000,54 -36,87 -43,4 Nasdaq 4594,45 -113,53 -412,96 Nikkei 15309,21 357,19 -3724,5 Dax 9268,66 -288,5 -1474,35 FTSE 100 5982,2 -156,49 -260,12 CAC 40 INDEX 3984,72 -122,01 -652,34 Shanghai Composite 2895,7 41,41 -643,48 Bist 100 75161,24 -204,76 3434,25 RTS 888,78 -23,71 131,74 Currency USD/EUR 1,1025 -0,0092 0,0169 USD/GBP 1,3225 -0,0454 -0,1521 JPY/USD 102 -0,22 -18,55 RUB/USD 65,5333 0,4128 -6,9876 TRY/USD 2,939 0,0111 0,0176 CNY/USD 6,6474 0,0256 0,1537