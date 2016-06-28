Main indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (28.06.2016)

Bakı. 28 June. REPORT.AZ/
|Last price
|In comparison with previous day price
|In comparison with
beginning of year
|Commodity
|Brent oil (US/barrel)
|47,16
|47,16
|47,16
|WTI oil (USD/barrel)
|46,33
|-1,31
|9,05
|Gold (USD/ounce)
|1324,7
|5,6
|-108,4
|İndices
|Dow-Jones
|17140,24
|-260,51
|-284,79
|S&P 500
|2000,54
|-36,87
|-43,4
|Nasdaq
|4594,45
|-113,53
|-412,96
|Nikkei
|15309,21
|357,19
|-3724,5
|Dax
|9268,66
|-288,5
|-1474,35
|FTSE 100
|5982,2
|-156,49
|-260,12
|CAC 40 INDEX
|3984,72
|-122,01
|-652,34
|Shanghai Composite
|2895,7
|41,41
|-643,48
|Bist 100
|75161,24
|-204,76
|3434,25
|RTS
|888,78
|-23,71
|131,74
|Currency
|USD/EUR
|1,1025
|-0,0092
|0,0169
|USD/GBP
|1,3225
|-0,0454
|-0,1521
|JPY/USD
|102
|-0,22
|-18,55
|RUB/USD
|65,5333
|0,4128
|-6,9876
|TRY/USD
|2,939
|0,0111
|0,0176
|CNY/USD
|6,6474
|0,0256
|0,1537
