    Main indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (25.04.2017)

    Brent crude makes $ 51,6/barrel

    Baku. 25 April. REPORT.AZ/

     Last priceCompared to previous day's price
    		Compared to beginning of year

    Commodity

    		   
    Brent oil (USD/barrel)51,6- 0,36- 5,22
    Neft WTI (USD/barrel)49,23- 0,39- 4,49
    Gold (USD/ounce)
    		1277,5- 11,6127,5

    Indices

    		   
    Dow-Jones20 763,89216,131 001,29
    S&P 5002374,1525,46135,32
    Nasdaq5 983,8273,3600,71
    Nikkei18 875,88255,13- 238,49
    Dax12 454,98406,41973,92
    FTSE 1007 264,68150,13121,85
    CAC 40 INDEX5 268,85209,65406,54
    Shanghai Composite3 129,53- 43,62125,89
    Bist 10093 802,811378,8815 664,15
    RTS1 116,5832,41- 35,75

    Currency

    		   
    USD/EUR1,08680,0140,0352
    USD/GBP1,2796- 0,00210,0458
    JPY/USD109,770,68- 9,52
    RUB/USD55,8168- 0,8509- 5,4562
    TRY/USD3,57165- 0,068450,04395
    CNY/USD6,8847- 0,0012- 0,0603
