Main indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (25.04.2017)

Baku. 25 April. REPORT.AZ/
|Last price
|Compared to previous day's price
|Compared to beginning of year
Commodity
|Brent oil (USD/barrel)
|51,6
|- 0,36
|- 5,22
|Neft WTI (USD/barrel)
|49,23
|- 0,39
|- 4,49
|Gold (USD/ounce)
|1277,5
|- 11,6
|127,5
Indices
|Dow-Jones
|20 763,89
|216,13
|1 001,29
|S&P 500
|2374,15
|25,46
|135,32
|Nasdaq
|5 983,82
|73,3
|600,71
|Nikkei
|18 875,88
|255,13
|- 238,49
|Dax
|12 454,98
|406,41
|973,92
|FTSE 100
|7 264,68
|150,13
|121,85
|CAC 40 INDEX
|5 268,85
|209,65
|406,54
|Shanghai Composite
|3 129,53
|- 43,621
|25,89
|Bist 100
|93 802,81
|1378,88
|15 664,15
|RTS
|1 116,58
|32,41
|- 35,75
Currency
|USD/EUR
|1,0868
|0,014
|0,0352
|USD/GBP
|1,2796
|- 0,0021
|0,0458
|JPY/USD
|109,77
|0,68
|- 9,52
|RUB/USD
|55,8168
|- 0,8509
|- 5,4562
|TRY/USD
|3,57165
|- 0,06845
|0,04395
|CNY/USD
|6,8847
|- 0,0012
|- 0,0603
Tural İbadlıNews Author
Share in Facebook