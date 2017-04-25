Main indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (25.04.2017)

Last price Compared to previous day's price

Compared to beginning of year Commodity Brent oil (USD/barrel) 51,6 - 0,36 - 5,22 Neft WTI (USD/barrel) 49,23 - 0,39 - 4,49 Gold (USD/ounce)

1277,5 - 11,6 127,5 Indices Dow-Jones 20 763,89 216,13 1 001,29 S&P 500 2374,15 25,46 135,32 Nasdaq 5 983,82 73,3 600,71 Nikkei 18 875,88 255,13 - 238,49 Dax 12 454,98 406,41 973,92 FTSE 100 7 264,68 150,13 121,85 CAC 40 INDEX 5 268,85 209,65 406,54 Shanghai Composite 3 129,53 - 43,621 25,89 Bist 100 93 802,81 1378,88 15 664,15 RTS 1 116,58 32,41 - 35,75 Currency USD/EUR 1,0868 0,014 0,0352 USD/GBP 1,2796 - 0,0021 0,0458 JPY/USD 109,77 0,68 - 9,52 RUB/USD 55,8168 - 0,8509 - 5,4562 TRY/USD 3,57165 - 0,06845 0,04395 CNY/USD 6,8847 - 0,0012 - 0,0603