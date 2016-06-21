Main indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (21.06.2016)

21 June, 2016 10:36

Baku. 21 June. REPORT.AZ/ Last price

In comparison with previous day price In comparison with

beginning of year

Commodity Oil Brent (USD/barrel) 50,65 1,48 13,61 Oil WTI (USD/barrel) 49,37 -0,61 12,09 Gold (USD/ounce) 1 292,1 -6,3 -141 Indices Dow-Jones 17 804,87 129,71 379,84 S&P 500 2 083,25 12,03 39,31 Nasdaq 4 837,22 36,88 -170,19 Nikkei 15 965,3 365,64 -3 068,41 Dax 9 962,02 330,66 -780,99 FTSE 100 6204 182,91 -38,32 CAC 40 INDEX 4 340,76 146,93 -296,3 Shanghai Composite 2 888,81 3,7 -650,37 Bist 100 75 430,53 0 3 703,54 RTS 935,04 24,76 178 Currency USD/EUR 1,1314 0,0037 0,0458 USD/GBP 1,4698 0,034 -0,0048 JPY/USD 103,94 -0,22 -16,61 RUB/USD 64,3692 -0,385 -8,1517 TRY/USD 2,9064 -0,021 -0,015 CNY/USD 6,582 -0,005 0,0883