Main indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (21.06.2016)

|Last price
|In comparison with previous day price
|In comparison with
beginning of year
Commodity
|Oil Brent (USD/barrel)
|50,65
|1,48
|13,61
|Oil WTI (USD/barrel)
|49,37
|-0,61
|12,09
|Gold (USD/ounce)
|1 292,1
|-6,3
|-141
Indices
|Dow-Jones
|17 804,87
|129,71
|379,84
|S&P 500
|2 083,25
|12,03
|39,31
|Nasdaq
|4 837,22
|36,88
|-170,19
|Nikkei
|15 965,3
|365,64
|-3 068,41
|Dax
|9 962,02
|330,66
|-780,99
|FTSE 100
|6204
|182,91
|-38,32
|CAC 40 INDEX
|4 340,76
|146,93
|-296,3
|Shanghai Composite
|2 888,81
|3,7
|-650,37
|Bist 100
|75 430,53
|0
|3 703,54
|RTS
|935,04
|24,76
|178
Currency
|USD/EUR
|1,1314
|0,0037
|0,0458
|USD/GBP
|1,4698
|0,034
|-0,0048
|JPY/USD
|103,94
|-0,22
|-16,61
|RUB/USD
|64,3692
|-0,385
|-8,1517
|TRY/USD
|2,9064
|-0,021
|-0,015
|CNY/USD
|6,582
|-0,005
|0,0883
