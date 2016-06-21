 Top
    Close photo mode

    Main indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (21.06.2016)

    Brent oil (USD/barrel) - 50,65 AZN

    Baku. 21 June. REPORT.AZ/

     Last price
    		In comparison with previous day priceIn comparison with
    beginning of year

    Commodity

    		   
    Oil Brent (USD/barrel)50,651,4813,61
    Oil WTI (USD/barrel)49,37-0,6112,09
    Gold (USD/ounce)1 292,1-6,3-141

    Indices

    		   
    Dow-Jones17 804,87129,71379,84
    S&P 5002 083,2512,0339,31
    Nasdaq4 837,2236,88-170,19
    Nikkei15 965,3365,64-3 068,41
    Dax9 962,02330,66-780,99
    FTSE 1006204182,91-38,32
    CAC 40 INDEX4 340,76146,93-296,3
    Shanghai Composite2 888,813,7-650,37
    Bist 10075 430,5303 703,54
    RTS935,0424,76178

    Currency

    		   
    USD/EUR1,13140,00370,0458
    USD/GBP1,46980,034-0,0048
    JPY/USD103,94-0,22-16,61
    RUB/USD64,3692-0,385-8,1517
    TRY/USD2,9064-0,021-0,015
    CNY/USD6,582-0,0050,0883
    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi