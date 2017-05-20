Main indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (20.05.2017)

Bakı. 20 May. REPORT.AZ/
|Last price
|Compared to previous day's price
|Compared to beginning of year
Commodity
|Brent (USD/barrel)
|53,82
|1,31
|- 3
|WTI (USD/barrel)
|50,33
|0,98
|- 3,39
|Gold (USD/ounce)
|1 253,6
|0,8
|103,6
Indices
|Dow-Jones
|20 804,84
|141,82
|1 042,24
|S&P 500
|2 381,73
|16,01
|14,29
|Nasdaq
|6 083,7
|28,57
|700,59
|Nikkei
|19 590,76
|36,9
|476,39
|Dax
|12 638,69
|48,63
|1 157,63
|FTSE 100
|7 470,71
|34,29
|327,88
|CAC 40 INDEX
|5 324,4
|34,67
|462,09
|Shanghai Composite
|3 090,63
|0,49
|- 13,01
|Bist 100
|95 147,34
|- 577,61
|17 008,68
|RTS
|1 087,06
|10,26
|- 65,27
Currency
|USD/EUR
|1,1206
|0,0103
|0,069
|USD/GBP
|1,3036
|0,0098
|0,0698
|JPY/USD
|111,26
|- 0,2300
|- 8,03
|RUB/USD
|56,9249
|- 0,6235
|- 4,3481
|TRY/USD
|3,5764
|- 0,0488
|0,0487
|CNY/USD
|6,8856
|- 0,0036
|- 0,0594
Namiq HüseynovNews Author
Share in Facebook