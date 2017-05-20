Main indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (20.05.2017)

20 May, 2017 10:07

Bakı. 20 May. REPORT.AZ/ Last price Compared to previous day's price Compared to beginning of year Commodity Brent (USD/barrel) 53,82 1,31 - 3 WTI (USD/barrel) 50,33 0,98 - 3,39 Gold (USD/ounce) 1 253,6 0,8 103,6 Indices Dow-Jones 20 804,84 141,82 1 042,24 S&P 500 2 381,73 16,01 14,29 Nasdaq 6 083,7 28,57 700,59 Nikkei 19 590,76 36,9 476,39 Dax 12 638,69 48,63 1 157,63 FTSE 100 7 470,71 34,29 327,88 CAC 40 INDEX 5 324,4 34,67 462,09 Shanghai Composite 3 090,63 0,49 - 13,01 Bist 100 95 147,34 - 577,61 17 008,68 RTS 1 087,06 10,26 - 65,27 Currency USD/EUR 1,1206 0,0103 0,069 USD/GBP 1,3036 0,0098 0,0698 JPY/USD 111,26 - 0,2300 - 8,03 RUB/USD 56,9249 - 0,6235 - 4,3481 TRY/USD 3,5764 - 0,0488 0,0487 CNY/USD 6,8856 - 0,0036 - 0,0594