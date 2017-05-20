 Top
    Main indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (20.05.2017)

    Brent crude oil now makes 53,82 USD/barrel

     Last priceCompared to previous day's priceCompared to beginning of year

    Commodity

    		   
    Brent (USD/barrel)53,821,31- 3
    WTI (USD/barrel)50,330,98- 3,39
    Gold (USD/ounce)1 253,60,8103,6

    Indices

    		   
    Dow-Jones20 804,84141,821 042,24
    S&P 5002 381,7316,0114,29
    Nasdaq6 083,728,57700,59
    Nikkei19 590,7636,9476,39
    Dax12 638,6948,631 157,63
    FTSE 1007 470,7134,29327,88
    CAC 40 INDEX5 324,434,67462,09
    Shanghai Composite3 090,630,49- 13,01
    Bist 10095 147,34- 577,6117 008,68
    RTS1 087,0610,26- 65,27

    Currency

    		   
    USD/EUR1,12060,01030,069
    USD/GBP1,30360,00980,0698
    JPY/USD111,26- 0,2300- 8,03
    RUB/USD56,9249- 0,6235- 4,3481
    TRY/USD3,5764- 0,04880,0487
    CNY/USD6,8856- 0,0036- 0,0594
