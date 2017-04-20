Main indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (20.04.2017)

Baku. 20 April. REPORT.AZ/
|Last price
|Compared to previous day's price
|Compared to beginning of year
Commodity
|Brent (USD/barrel)
|52,93
|-1,96
|-3,89
|WTI (USD/barrel)
|50,44
|-1,97
|-3,28
|Gold (USD/ounce)
|1 283,4
|-10,7
|133,4
|Indices
|Dow-Jones
|20 404,49
|-118,79
|641,89
|S&P 500
|2 338,17
|-4,02
|99,34
|Nasdaq
|5 863,04
|13,57
|479,93
|Nikkei
|18 432,2
|13,61
|-682,17
|Dax
|12 016,45
|16,01
|535,39
|FTSE 100
|7 114,36
|-33,14
|-28,47
|CAC 40 INDEX
|5 003,73
|13,48
|141,42
|Shanghai Composite
|3170,69
|-26,02
|67,05
|Bist 100
|90 804,13
|-569,65
|12 665,47
|RTS
|1 068,55
|-8,66
|-83,78
Currency
|USD/EUR
|1,0711
|-0,0019
|0,0195
|USD/GBP
|1,2777
|-0,0064
|0,0439
|JPY/USD
|108,86
|0,43
|-10,43
|RUB/USD
|56,5536
|0,2942
|-4,7194
|TRY/USD
|3,675
|0,0141
|0,1473
|CNY/USD
|6,888
|0,006
|-0,057
Tural İbadlıNews Author
Share in Facebook