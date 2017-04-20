Main indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (20.04.2017)

20 April, 2017 09:45

Baku. 20 April. REPORT.AZ/ Last price Compared to previous day's price Compared to beginning of year Commodity Brent (USD/barrel) 52,93 -1,96 -3,89 WTI (USD/barrel) 50,44 -1,97 -3,28 Gold (USD/ounce) 1 283,4 -10,7 133,4 Indices Dow-Jones 20 404,49 -118,79 641,89 S&P 500 2 338,17 -4,02 99,34 Nasdaq 5 863,04 13,57 479,93 Nikkei 18 432,2 13,61 -682,17 Dax 12 016,45 16,01 535,39 FTSE 100 7 114,36 -33,14 -28,47 CAC 40 INDEX 5 003,73 13,48 141,42 Shanghai Composite 3170,69 -26,02 67,05 Bist 100 90 804,13 -569,65 12 665,47 RTS 1 068,55 -8,66 -83,78 Currency USD/EUR 1,0711 -0,0019 0,0195 USD/GBP 1,2777 -0,0064 0,0439 JPY/USD 108,86 0,43 -10,43 RUB/USD 56,5536 0,2942 -4,7194 TRY/USD 3,675 0,0141 0,1473 CNY/USD 6,888 0,006 -0,057