Main indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (19.01.2017)

19 January, 2017 09:45

Baku. 19 January. REPORT.AZ/ Last price Compared to previous day's price Compared to beginning of year Commodity Brent oil (USD/barrel) 53,92 -1,55 -2,9 WTI oil (USD/barrel) 51,08 -1,4 -2,64 Gold (USD/ounce) 1212,1 -0,8 62,1 Indices Dow-Jones 19804,72 -22,05 42,12 S&P 500 2271,89 4 33,06 Nasdaq 5555,66 16,93 172,55 Nikkei 18894,37 80,84 -220 Dax 11599,39 59,39 118,33 FTSE 100 7247,61 27,23 104,78 CAC 40 INDEX 4853,4 -6,29 -8,91 Shanghai Composite 3113,01 4,24 9,37 Bist 100 82779,25 416,48 4640,59 RTS 1151,65 -4,82 -0,68 Currency USD/EUR 1,063 -0,0083 -0,9886 USD/GBP 1,2261 -0,0153 -0,0077 JPY/USD 114,65 2,03 -4,64 RUB/USD 59,5146 0,1076 -1,7584 TRY/USD 3,797 0,0355 0,2693 CNY/USD 6,8496 0,0046 -0,0954