    Main indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (19.01.2017)

    Brent oil now makes 53,92 USD/barrel

    Baku. 19 January. REPORT.AZ/

     Last priceCompared to previous day's priceCompared to beginning of year

    Commodity

    		   
    Brent oil (USD/barrel)53,92-1,55-2,9
    WTI oil (USD/barrel)51,08-1,4-2,64
    Gold (USD/ounce)1212,1-0,862,1

    Indices

    		   
    Dow-Jones19804,72-22,0542,12
    S&P 5002271,89433,06
    Nasdaq5555,6616,93172,55
    Nikkei18894,3780,84-220
    Dax11599,3959,39118,33
    FTSE 1007247,6127,23104,78
    CAC 40 INDEX4853,4-6,29-8,91
    Shanghai Composite3113,014,249,37
    Bist 10082779,25416,484640,59
    RTS1151,65-4,82-0,68

    Currency

    		   
    USD/EUR1,063-0,0083-0,9886
    USD/GBP1,2261-0,0153-0,0077
    JPY/USD114,652,03-4,64
    RUB/USD59,51460,1076-1,7584
    TRY/USD3,7970,03550,2693
    CNY/USD6,84960,0046-0,0954
