Main indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (19.01.2017)

Baku. 19 January. REPORT.AZ/
|Last price
|Compared to previous day's price
|Compared to beginning of year
Commodity
|Brent oil (USD/barrel)
|53,92
|-1,55
|-2,9
|WTI oil (USD/barrel)
|51,08
|-1,4
|-2,64
|Gold (USD/ounce)
|1212,1
|-0,8
|62,1
Indices
|Dow-Jones
|19804,72
|-22,05
|42,12
|S&P 500
|2271,89
|4
|33,06
|Nasdaq
|5555,66
|16,93
|172,55
|Nikkei
|18894,37
|80,84
|-220
|Dax
|11599,39
|59,39
|118,33
|FTSE 100
|7247,61
|27,23
|104,78
|CAC 40 INDEX
|4853,4
|-6,29
|-8,91
|Shanghai Composite
|3113,01
|4,24
|9,37
|Bist 100
|82779,25
|416,48
|4640,59
|RTS
|1151,65
|-4,82
|-0,68
Currency
|USD/EUR
|1,063
|-0,0083
|-0,9886
|USD/GBP
|1,2261
|-0,0153
|-0,0077
|JPY/USD
|114,65
|2,03
|-4,64
|RUB/USD
|59,5146
|0,1076
|-1,7584
|TRY/USD
|3,797
|0,0355
|0,2693
|CNY/USD
|6,8496
|0,0046
|-0,0954
Tural İbadlıNews Author
