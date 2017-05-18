 Top
    Main indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (18.05.2017)

    Brent crude oil now makes 52,21 USD/barrel

     Last priceCompared to previous day's priceCompared to beginning of year

    Commodity

    Brent (USD/barrel)52,210,56-4,61
    WTI (USD/barrel)49,070,41-4,65
    Gold (USD/ounce)
    		1 258,722,3108,7

    Indices

    Dow-Jones20 606,93-372,82844,33
    S&P 5002 357,03-43,64118,2
    Nasdaq6 011,23-158,64628,12
    Nikkei19 499,37-309,1385
    Dax12 631,61-172,921150,55
    FTSE 1007 503,47-18,56360,64
    CAC 40 INDEX5 317,89-88,21455,58
    Shanghai Composite3 104,442-8,5220,802
    Bist 10095 724,95-436,5517 586,29
    RTS1 104,3-8,65-48,03
    Currency
    USD/EUR1,11590,0076-0,9357
    USD/GBP1,2970,00530,0632
    JPY/USD110,83-2,29-8,46
    RUB/USD57,11720,5353-4,1558
    TRY/USD3,56940,03060,0417
    CNY/USD6,8784-0,0083-0,0666
