Main indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (18.05.2017)

18 May, 2017 09:48

Bakı. 18 May. REPORT.AZ/ Last price Compared to previous day's price Compared to beginning of year Commodity Brent (USD/barrel) 52,21 0,56 -4,61 WTI (USD/barrel) 49,07 0,41 -4,65 Gold (USD/ounce)

1 258,7 22,3 108,7 Indices Dow-Jones 20 606,93 -372,82 844,33 S&P 500 2 357,03 -43,64 118,2 Nasdaq 6 011,23 -158,64 628,12 Nikkei 19 499,37 -309,1 385 Dax 12 631,61 -172,92 1150,55 FTSE 100 7 503,47 -18,56 360,64 CAC 40 INDEX 5 317,89 -88,21 455,58 Shanghai Composite 3 104,442 -8,522 0,802 Bist 100 95 724,95 -436,55 17 586,29 RTS 1 104,3 -8,65 -48,03 Currency USD/EUR 1,1159 0,0076 -0,9357 USD/GBP 1,297 0,0053 0,0632 JPY/USD 110,83 -2,29 -8,46 RUB/USD 57,1172 0,5353 -4,1558 TRY/USD 3,5694 0,0306 0,0417 CNY/USD 6,8784 -0,0083 -0,0666