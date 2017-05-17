Main indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (17.05.2017)

Bakı. 17 May. REPORT.AZ/
|Last price
|Compared to previous day's price
|Compared to beginning of year
Commodity
|Brent (USD/barrel)
|51,65
|-0,17
|-5,17
|WTI (USD/barrel)
|48,66
|-0,19
|-5,06
|Gold (USD/ounce)
|1 236,4
|6,4
|86,4
Indices
|Dow-Jones
|20 979,75
|-2,19
|1 217,15
|S&P 500
|2 400,67
|-1,65
|161,84
|Nasdaq
|6 169,87
|20,19
|786,76
|Nikkei
|19 808,47
|-99,17
|694,1
|Dax
|12 804,53
|-2,51
|1 323,47
|FTSE 100
|7 522,03
|67,66
|379,2
|CAC 40 INDEX
|5 406,1
|-11,3
|543,79
|Shanghai Composite
|3 112,964
|22,735
|9,324
|Bist 100
|96 161,5
|573,75
|18 022,84
|RTS
|1 112,95
|-7,03
|-39,38
Currency
|USD/EUR
|1,1083
|0,0108
|-0,9433
|USD/GBP
|1,2917
|0,0021
|0,0579
|JPY/USD
|113,12
|-0,67
|-6,17
|RUB/USD
|56,5819
|0,215
|-4,6911
|TRY/USD
|3,5388
|-0,0095
|0,0111
|CNY/USD
|6,8867
|-0,0068
|-0,0583
