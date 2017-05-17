Main indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (17.05.2017)

17 May, 2017 09:22

Bakı. 17 May. REPORT.AZ/ Last price Compared to previous day's price Compared to beginning of year

Commodity Brent (USD/barrel)

51,65 -0,17 -5,17 WTI (USD/barrel) 48,66 -0,19 -5,06 Gold (USD/ounce) 1 236,4 6,4 86,4 Indices Dow-Jones 20 979,75 -2,19 1 217,15 S&P 500 2 400,67 -1,65 161,84 Nasdaq 6 169,87 20,19 786,76 Nikkei 19 808,47 -99,17 694,1 Dax 12 804,53 -2,51 1 323,47 FTSE 100 7 522,03 67,66 379,2 CAC 40 INDEX 5 406,1 -11,3 543,79 Shanghai Composite 3 112,964 22,735 9,324 Bist 100 96 161,5 573,75 18 022,84 RTS 1 112,95 -7,03 -39,38 Currency USD/EUR 1,1083 0,0108 -0,9433 USD/GBP 1,2917 0,0021 0,0579 JPY/USD 113,12 -0,67 -6,17 RUB/USD 56,5819 0,215 -4,6911 TRY/USD 3,5388 -0,0095 0,0111 CNY/USD 6,8867 -0,0068 -0,0583