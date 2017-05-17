 Top
    Main indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (17.05.2017)

    Brent crude oil now makes 51,65 USD/barrel

    Bakı. 17 May. REPORT.AZ/

     Last priceCompared to previous day's priceCompared to beginning of year

    Commodity

    Brent (USD/barrel)
    		51,65-0,17-5,17
    WTI (USD/barrel)48,66-0,19-5,06
    Gold (USD/ounce)1 236,46,486,4

    Indices

    Dow-Jones20 979,75-2,191 217,15
    S&P 5002 400,67-1,65161,84
    Nasdaq6 169,8720,19786,76
    Nikkei19 808,47-99,17694,1
    Dax12 804,53-2,511 323,47
    FTSE 1007 522,0367,66379,2
    CAC 40 INDEX5 406,1-11,3543,79
    Shanghai Composite3 112,96422,7359,324
    Bist 10096 161,5573,7518 022,84
    RTS1 112,95-7,03-39,38

    Currency

    USD/EUR1,10830,0108-0,9433
    USD/GBP1,29170,00210,0579
    JPY/USD113,12-0,67-6,17
    RUB/USD56,58190,215-4,6911
    TRY/USD3,5388-0,00950,0111
    CNY/USD6,8867-0,0068-0,0583
