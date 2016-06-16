 Top
    Close photo mode

    Main indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (16.06.2016)

    Brent oil - 48,97 USD/barrel

    Baku. 16 June. REPORT.AZ/

     Last priceIn comparison with previous day price

    		In comparison with
    beginning of year
    Oil Brent (USD/barrel)48,97-0,8611,93
    Oil WTI (USD/barrel)48,01-0,4810,73
    Gold (USD/ounce)1 288,30,2-144,8

    İndices

    		  
    Dow-Jones17 640,17-34,65215,14
    S&P 5002071,5-3,8227,56
    Nasdaq4 834,93-8,62-172,48
    Nikkei15 919,5811,12-3 114,13
    Dax9 606,7187,51-1136,3
    FTSE 1005 966,843,27-275,52
    CAC 40 INDEX4 171,5841,25-465,48
    Shanghai Composite2 887,2145,022-651,97
    Bist 10076 237,35477,824 510,36
    RTS910,089,89153,04

    Currency

    		  
    USD/EUR1,1260,00530,0404
    USD/GBP1,42040,009-0,0542
    JPY/USD106,01-0,1-14,54
    RUB/USD65,53-0,5256-6,9909
    TRY/USD2,925-0,010,0036
    CNY/USD6,5818-0,01520,0881
    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi