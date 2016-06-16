Main indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (16.06.2016)

16 June, 2016 10:20

Baku. 16 June. REPORT.AZ/ Last price In comparison with previous day price



In comparison with

beginning of year Oil Brent (USD/barrel) 48,97 -0,86 11,93 Oil WTI (USD/barrel) 48,01 -0,48 10,73 Gold (USD/ounce) 1 288,3 0,2 -144,8 İndices Dow-Jones 17 640,17 -34,65 215,14 S&P 500 2071,5 -3,82 27,56 Nasdaq 4 834,93 -8,62 -172,48 Nikkei 15 919,58 11,12 -3 114,13 Dax 9 606,71 87,51 -1136,3 FTSE 100 5 966,8 43,27 -275,52 CAC 40 INDEX 4 171,58 41,25 -465,48 Shanghai Composite 2 887,21 45,022 -651,97 Bist 100 76 237,35 477,82 4 510,36 RTS 910,08 9,89 153,04 Currency USD/EUR 1,126 0,0053 0,0404 USD/GBP 1,4204 0,009 -0,0542 JPY/USD 106,01 -0,1 -14,54 RUB/USD 65,53 -0,5256 -6,9909 TRY/USD 2,925 -0,01 0,0036 CNY/USD 6,5818 -0,0152 0,0881