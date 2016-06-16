Main indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (16.06.2016)

Baku. 16 June. REPORT.AZ/
|Last price
|In comparison with previous day price
|In comparison with
beginning of year
|Oil Brent (USD/barrel)
|48,97
|-0,86
|11,93
|Oil WTI (USD/barrel)
|48,01
|-0,48
|10,73
|Gold (USD/ounce)
|1 288,3
|0,2
|-144,8
İndices
|Dow-Jones
|17 640,17
|-34,65
|215,14
|S&P 500
|2071,5
|-3,82
|27,56
|Nasdaq
|4 834,93
|-8,62
|-172,48
|Nikkei
|15 919,58
|11,12
|-3 114,13
|Dax
|9 606,71
|87,51
|-1136,3
|FTSE 100
|5 966,8
|43,27
|-275,52
|CAC 40 INDEX
|4 171,58
|41,25
|-465,48
|Shanghai Composite
|2 887,21
|45,022
|-651,97
|Bist 100
|76 237,35
|477,82
|4 510,36
|RTS
|910,08
|9,89
|153,04
Currency
|USD/EUR
|1,126
|0,0053
|0,0404
|USD/GBP
|1,4204
|0,009
|-0,0542
|JPY/USD
|106,01
|-0,1
|-14,54
|RUB/USD
|65,53
|-0,5256
|-6,9909
|TRY/USD
|2,925
|-0,01
|0,0036
|CNY/USD
|6,5818
|-0,0152
|0,0881
Tural İbadlıNews Author
Share in Facebook