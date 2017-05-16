Main indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (16.05.2017)

Bakı. 16 May. REPORT.AZ/
|Last price
|Compared to previous day's price
|Compared to beginning of year
Commodity
|Brent (USD/barrel)
|51,82
|0,96
|-5
|WTI (USD/barrel)
|48,85
|0,97
|-4,87
|Gold (USD/ounce)
|1 230
|1,3
|80
|Indices
|Dow-Jones
|20 981,94
|85,33
|1 219,34
|S&P 500
|2 402,32
|11,42
|163,49
|Nasdaq
|6 149,68
|28,45
|766,57
|Nikkei
|19 907,64
|23,74
|793,27
|Dax
|12 807,04
|36,63
|1 325,98
|FTSE 100
|7 454,37
|18,98
|311,54
|CAC 40 INDEX
|5 417,4
|11,98
|555,09
|Shanghai Composite
|3 090,229
|6,869
|-13,411
|BIST 100
|95 587,75
|591,4
|17 449,09
|RTS
|1 119,98
|20,23
|-32,35
Currency
|USD/EUR
|1,0975
|0,0043
|-0,9541
|USD/GBP
|1,2896
|0,0007
|0,0558
|JPY/USD
|113,79
|0,41
|-5,5
|RUB/USD
|56,3669
|-0,7305
|-4,9061
|TRY/USD
|3,5483
|-0,0236
|0,0206
|CNY/USD
|6,8935
|-0,0064
|-0,0515
