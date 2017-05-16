 Top
    Main indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (16.05.2017)

    Brent crude oil now makes 51,82 USD/barrel

    Bakı. 16 May. REPORT.AZ/

     Last priceCompared to previous day's priceCompared to beginning of year

    Commodity

    Brent (USD/barrel)51,820,96-5
    WTI (USD/barrel)48,850,97-4,87
    Gold (USD/ounce)1 2301,380
    Indices
    Dow-Jones20 981,9485,331 219,34
    S&P 5002 402,3211,42163,49
    Nasdaq6 149,6828,45766,57
    Nikkei19 907,6423,74793,27
    Dax12 807,0436,631 325,98
    FTSE 1007 454,3718,98311,54
    CAC 40 INDEX5 417,411,98555,09
    Shanghai Composite3 090,2296,869-13,411
    BIST 10095 587,75591,417 449,09
    RTS1 119,9820,23-32,35

    Currency

    USD/EUR1,09750,0043-0,9541
    USD/GBP1,28960,00070,0558
    JPY/USD113,790,41-5,5
    RUB/USD56,3669-0,7305-4,9061
    TRY/USD3,5483-0,02360,0206
    CNY/USD6,8935-0,0064-0,0515
