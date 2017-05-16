Main indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (16.05.2017)

Bakı. 16 May. REPORT.AZ/ Last price Compared to previous day's price Compared to beginning of year Commodity Brent (USD/barrel) 51,82 0,96 -5 WTI (USD/barrel) 48,85 0,97 -4,87 Gold (USD/ounce) 1 230 1,3 80 Indices

Dow-Jones 20 981,94 85,33 1 219,34 S&P 500 2 402,32 11,42 163,49 Nasdaq 6 149,68 28,45 766,57 Nikkei 19 907,64 23,74 793,27 Dax 12 807,04 36,63 1 325,98 FTSE 100 7 454,37 18,98 311,54 CAC 40 INDEX 5 417,4 11,98 555,09 Shanghai Composite 3 090,229 6,869 -13,411 BIST 100 95 587,75 591,4 17 449,09 RTS 1 119,98 20,23 -32,35 Currency USD/EUR 1,0975 0,0043 -0,9541 USD/GBP 1,2896 0,0007 0,0558 JPY/USD 113,79 0,41 -5,5 RUB/USD 56,3669 -0,7305 -4,9061 TRY/USD 3,5483 -0,0236 0,0206 CNY/USD 6,8935 -0,0064 -0,0515