Main indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (14.06.2016)

Baku. 14 June. REPORT.AZ/
Last price
|In comparison with previous day price
|In comparison with
beginning of year
Commodity
|Oil Brent (USD/barrel)
|50,35
|-0,07
|13,31
|Oil WTI (USD/barrel)
|48,88
|-0,03
|11,6
|Gold (USD/ounce)
|1 286,9
|14,2
|-146,2
Indices
|Dow-Jones
|1 7732,48
|-132,86
|307,45
|S&P 500
|2 079,06
|-17,01
|35,12
|Nasdaq
|4 848,44
|-46,11
|-158,97
|Nikkei
|1 6019,18
|-582,18
|-3 014,53
|Dax
|9 657,44
|-177,18
|-1 085,57
|FTSE 100
|6 044,97
|-70,79
|-197,35
|CAC 40 INDEX
|4 227,02
|-79,7
|-410,04
|Shanghai Composite
|2 833,07
|-94,09
|-706,11
|Bist 100
|76 534,23
|-353,06
|4 807,24
|RTS
|924,65
|0
|167,61
Currency
|USD/EUR
|1,1292
|0,0041
|0,0436
|USD/GBP
|1,427
|0,0023
|-0,0476
|JPY/USD
|106,26
|-0,71
|-14,29
|RUB/USD
|65,6517
|0,1617
|-6,8692
|TRY/USD
|2,9199
|-0,0093
|-0,0015
|CNY/USD
|6,5856
|0,0232
|0,0919
