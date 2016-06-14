 Top
    Main indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (14.06.2016)

    Brent oil - 50,35 USD/barrel

    Last price

    		In comparison with previous day price In comparison with
    beginning of year

    Commodity

    Oil Brent (USD/barrel)50,35-0,0713,31
    Oil WTI (USD/barrel)48,88-0,0311,6
    Gold (USD/ounce)1 286,914,2-146,2

    Indices

    		 
    Dow-Jones1 7732,48-132,86307,45
    S&P 5002 079,06-17,0135,12
    Nasdaq4 848,44-46,11-158,97
    Nikkei1 6019,18-582,18-3 014,53
    Dax9 657,44-177,18-1 085,57
    FTSE 1006 044,97-70,79-197,35
    CAC 40 INDEX4 227,02-79,7-410,04
    Shanghai Composite2 833,07-94,09-706,11
    Bist 10076 534,23-353,064 807,24
    RTS924,650167,61

    Currency

    		 
    USD/EUR1,12920,00410,0436
    USD/GBP1,4270,0023-0,0476
    JPY/USD106,26-0,71-14,29
    RUB/USD65,65170,1617-6,8692
    TRY/USD2,9199-0,0093-0,0015
    CNY/USD6,58560,02320,0919
