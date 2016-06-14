Main indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (14.06.2016)

14 June, 2016 10:25

Baku. 14 June. REPORT.AZ/

Last price In comparison with previous day price In comparison with

beginning of year Commodity Oil Brent (USD/barrel) 50,35 -0,07 13,31 Oil WTI (USD/barrel) 48,88 -0,03 11,6 Gold (USD/ounce) 1 286,9 14,2 -146,2 Indices Dow-Jones 1 7732,48 -132,86 307,45 S&P 500 2 079,06 -17,01 35,12 Nasdaq 4 848,44 -46,11 -158,97 Nikkei 1 6019,18 -582,18 -3 014,53 Dax 9 657,44 -177,18 -1 085,57 FTSE 100 6 044,97 -70,79 -197,35 CAC 40 INDEX 4 227,02 -79,7 -410,04 Shanghai Composite 2 833,07 -94,09 -706,11 Bist 100 76 534,23 -353,06 4 807,24 RTS 924,65 0 167,61 Currency USD/EUR 1,1292 0,0041 0,0436 USD/GBP 1,427 0,0023 -0,0476 JPY/USD 106,26 -0,71 -14,29 RUB/USD 65,6517 0,1617 -6,8692 TRY/USD 2,9199 -0,0093 -0,0015 CNY/USD 6,5856 0,0232 0,0919