Main indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (11.06.2016)

|Last price
|In comparison with previous day price
|In comparison with
beginning of year
Commodity
|Oil Brent (USD/barrel)
|50,42
|-1,53
|13,14
|Oil WTI (USD/barrel)
|48,91
|-1,65
|11,87
|Gold (USD/ounce)
|1272,7
|0
|-160,4
Indices
|Dow-Jones
|17 865,34
|-119,85
|440,31
|S&P 500
|2 096,07
|-19,41
|52,13
|Nasdaq
|4 894,55
|-64,07
|-112,86
|Nikkei
|16 601,36
|-229,56
|-2432,36
|Dax
|9 834,62
|-254,25
|-908,14
|FTSE 100
|6 115,76
|-116,13
|-126,56
|CAC 40 INDEX
|4 306,72
|-98,89
|-330,34
|Shanghai Composite
|2927,16
|0
|-612,02
|Bist 100
|76 887,29
|-824,44
|5 160,30
|RTS
|924,65
|-35,21
|167,51
Currency
|USD/EUR
|1,1251
|-0,0065
|0,0395
|USD/GBP
|1,4247
|-0,0201
|-0,0495
|JPY/USD
|106,97
|-0,13
|-13,58
|RUB/USD
|65,4900
|1,1682
|-7,0309
|TRY/USD
|2,9292
|0,0373
|0,0078
|CNY/USD
|6,5624
|0
|0,0687
