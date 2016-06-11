 Top
    Main indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (11.06.2016)

    Brent oil - 50,42 USD/barrel

     Last priceIn comparison with previous day priceIn comparison with
    beginning of year

    Commodity

    Oil Brent (USD/barrel)50,42-1,5313,14
    Oil WTI (USD/barrel)48,91-1,6511,87
    Gold (USD/ounce)1272,70-160,4

    Indices

    		  
    Dow-Jones17 865,34-119,85440,31
    S&P 5002 096,07-19,4152,13
    Nasdaq4 894,55-64,07-112,86
    Nikkei16 601,36-229,56-2432,36
    Dax9 834,62-254,25-908,14
    FTSE 1006 115,76-116,13-126,56
    CAC 40 INDEX4 306,72-98,89-330,34
    Shanghai Composite2927,160-612,02
    Bist 10076 887,29-824,445 160,30
    RTS924,65-35,21167,51

    Currency

    		  
    USD/EUR1,1251-0,00650,0395
    USD/GBP1,4247-0,0201-0,0495
    JPY/USD106,97-0,13-13,58
    RUB/USD65,49001,1682-7,0309
    TRY/USD2,92920,03730,0078
    CNY/USD6,562400,0687
