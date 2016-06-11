Main indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (11.06.2016)

11 June, 2016 09:53

Baku. 11 June. REPORT.AZ/ Last price In comparison with previous day price In comparison with

beginning of year Commodity Oil Brent (USD/barrel) 50,42 -1,53 13,14 Oil WTI (USD/barrel) 48,91 -1,65 11,87 Gold (USD/ounce) 1272,7 0 -160,4 Indices Dow-Jones 17 865,34 -119,85 440,31 S&P 500 2 096,07 -19,41 52,13 Nasdaq 4 894,55 -64,07 -112,86 Nikkei 16 601,36 -229,56 -2432,36 Dax 9 834,62 -254,25 -908,14 FTSE 100 6 115,76 -116,13 -126,56 CAC 40 INDEX 4 306,72 -98,89 -330,34 Shanghai Composite 2927,16 0 -612,02 Bist 100 76 887,29 -824,44 5 160,30 RTS 924,65 -35,21 167,51 Currency USD/EUR 1,1251 -0,0065 0,0395 USD/GBP 1,4247 -0,0201 -0,0495 JPY/USD 106,97 -0,13 -13,58 RUB/USD 65,4900 1,1682 -7,0309 TRY/USD 2,9292 0,0373 0,0078 CNY/USD 6,5624 0 0,0687