Main indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (04.04.2017)

|Last price
|Compared to previous day's price
|Compared to beginning of year
Commodity
|Brent oil (USD/barrel)
|53,12
|0,16
|-3,7
|WTI oil (USD/barrel)
|50,24
|-0,11
|-3,48
|Gold (USD/ounce)
|1254
|6
|104
Indices
|Dow-Jones
|20 650,21
|-78,28
|887,61
|S&P 500
|2 358,84
|-9,22
|120,01
|Nasdaq
|5 894,64
|-19,7
|511,53
|Nikkei
|18 983,23
|-79,99
|-131,14
|Dax
|12 257,2
|0,77
|776,14
|FTSE 100
|7 282,69
|-86,83
|139,86
|CAC 40 INDEX
|5 085,91
|-3,73
|223,6
|Shanghai Composite
|3 222,51
|12,27
|118,87
|Bist 100
|88 669,47
|-612,78
|10 530,81
|RTS
|1 122,98
|-14,22
|-29,35
Currency
|USD/EUR
|1,067
|-0,0004
|0,0154
|USD/GBP
|1,2486
|0,0018
|0,0148
|JPY/USD
|110,9
|-1,02
|-8,39
|RUB/USD
|56,0986
|-0,0051
|-5,1744
|TRY/USD
|3,6453
|-0,0051
|0,1176
|CNY/USD
|6,8872
|-0,0022
|-0,0578
