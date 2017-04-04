 Top
    Main indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (04.04.2017)

    Brent oil now makes 53,12 USD/barrel© Courtesy İmage

    Baku. 4 April. REPORT.AZ/

     Last priceCompared to previous day's priceCompared to beginning of year

    Commodity

    		   
    Brent oil (USD/barrel)
    		53,120,16-3,7
    WTI oil (USD/barrel)50,24-0,11-3,48
    Gold (USD/ounce)12546104

    Indices 

    		   
    Dow-Jones20 650,21-78,28887,61
    S&P 5002 358,84-9,22120,01
    Nasdaq5 894,64-19,7511,53
    Nikkei18 983,23-79,99-131,14
    Dax12 257,20,77776,14
    FTSE 1007 282,69-86,83139,86
    CAC 40 INDEX5 085,91-3,73223,6
    Shanghai Composite3 222,5112,27118,87
    Bist 10088 669,47-612,7810 530,81
    RTS1 122,98-14,22-29,35

    Currency

    		   
    USD/EUR1,067-0,00040,0154
    USD/GBP1,24860,00180,0148
    JPY/USD110,9-1,02-8,39
    RUB/USD56,0986-0,0051-5,1744
    TRY/USD3,6453-0,00510,1176
    CNY/USD6,8872-0,0022-0,0578
